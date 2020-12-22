President of Lakewood University, Tanya Haggins, Graduates from Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program
The program supports business owners in creating jobs and economic opportunity.CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lakewood University is pleased to announce its President, Tanya Haggins, has successfully graduated from the prestigious Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program.
Lakewood University is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that provides worldwide distance education for business, medical, and legal professions. The university provides quality online programs that are both rigorous and able to be earned in a short period of time.
At its core, Lakewood University believes lifelong learning is the key to success for students and businesses alike. As such, the President of the institution, Tanya Haggins, models this philosophy as part of her own best practices. Recently, for example, Haggins graduated from the 10,000 Small Businesses program offered by Goldman Sachs. Through this renowned program, Haggins learned how to create jobs and economic opportunity by providing current and aspiring students with access to education, capital, and business support services.
“Now, more than ever, it is imperative small businesses grow revenues in order to create jobs and support communities,” states Haggins. “We also must ensure our students are aptly prepared to provide valuable work skills and experience as they head out into their careers. Through the 10,000 Small Businesses program, I was able to learn key strategies to grow Lakewood University, think critically about the future, and develop a map for growth – both for our school and for our students.”
Applications for the 10,000 Small Businesses program are ongoing and interested business owners can apply through the Goldman Sachs website.
For more information about Lakewood University, please visit the organization’s website at https://lakewood.edu/.
About Lakewood University
Lakewood University is a 100% accredited online college offering MBA, Bachelor’s, and Associate degrees, as well as certified programs in the medical, information technology, business, and legal fields.
Lakewood University’s mission is to improve the quality of life of its students by providing excellent, affordable, and in-demand educational programs using various distance learning methods.
The university enrolls students year-round, enabling them to immediately begin their program of choice at a time that is right for them.
