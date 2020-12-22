Lakewood University Recognized by Fortune as Top 100 Places to Work

Recognition is given to companies based on employee responses to a 60-question workplace satisfaction survey.

CLEVELAND , OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popular post-secondary institution, Lakewood University , is pleased to announce it has earned its way to the top 100 places to work by Fortune.Lakewood University is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that provides worldwide distance education for business, medical, and legal professions. The university provides quality online programs that are both rigorous and able to be earned in a short period of time.Recently, Lakewood University was informed it has been recognized by Fortune as one of the top 100 Best Small and Medium Workplaces in 2020 . The impressive list was determined after analyzing confidential survey feedback, representing over 189,000 employees in the United States, which asked employees to describe the extent their organization creates a Great Place to Work for All.“At Lakewood University, we have always taken a family approach to our team,” says CEO and founder of Lakewood University, Tanya Haggins. “Through ongoing support and communication, we’ve been able to develop a high level of trust on our team and recognize the tremendous efforts our staff make to support student learning. We are always working closely to develop an unparalleled educational experience for our students and can only do what we do through continuous collaboration.”According to Fortune, to be considered for this nomination, companies must meet strict standards which represent all employees, demonstrate a solid foundation of trust within the organization, and also demonstrate innovation, values, and effectiveness of leadership.For more information about Lakewood University, or to view open positions within the organization, please visit https://lakewood.edu/ About Lakewood UniversityLakewood University is a 100% accredited online college offering MBA, Bachelor’s, and Associate degrees, as well as certified programs in the medical, information technology, business, and legal fields.Lakewood University’s mission is to improve the quality of life of its students by providing excellent, affordable, and in-demand educational programs using various distance learning methods.The university enrolls students year-round, enabling them to immediately begin their program of choice at a time that is right for them. Hundreds of students across the world have enrolled in Lakewood’s globally recognized programs.