At CAGR of 7.30% Automotive Electronics Market Size is Estimated to Hit $382.16 billion by 2026
Automotive Electronics Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Report 2026PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Electronics industry deals in equipping vehicles with digital and automatic controls. Factors such as adoption of IoT and AI in the automobiles, vehicles equipped with automated driving, the demand of in-vehicle safety features, increase in demand of infotainment features drive the market of automotive electronics. On the other hand, low adoption of automotive electronics in newly industrialized countries and increase in overall cost of end-product due to integration of automotive electronics hampers the market growth. Further, the investment towards autonomous driving of vehicles in smart grids is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the automotive electronics market share.
A new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Automotive Electronics Market by Vehicle Type, Component, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," projects that the global automotive electronics market size is estimated to reach $382.16 billion by 2026. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, contributing a major share of the overall revenue, followed by Europe. Emerging advancements of IoT and AI, rapid adoption of automated features in automobiles and demand for in-vehicle safety features fuels the growth of the global automotive electronics market.
Download Report Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6401
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the major market players such as ABB Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser Management AG, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, TE Connectivity, Texas Instruments, and Vega Grieshaber Kg. Key players operating in the global automotive electronics market are Robert Bosch, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Continental AG, NVIDIA Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., and Aptiv PLC.
The companies follow various market strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and others that leads to the market growth. Nvidia launched a simulator that leverages cloud computing power to test autonomous vehicles. The software can simulate glare at sunset, snowstorms, poor road surfaces, and dangerous situations to test the vehicle's ability to react.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders:
• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global automotive electronics market.
• In-depth automotive electronics market analysis is conducted by semiconductor and electronics market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2026.
• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.
• Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global automotive electronics market.
Get upto 25% Disount on the Purchase of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6401
The automotive electronics market size is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, component, application, distribution channel, and region. By vehicle type, it is categorized as passenger cars, LCVs and HCVs. On the basis of component, it is categorized into sensors, actuators, processors, microcontrollers, and others. The application segment is divided into ADAS, infotainment, body electronics, safety system and power train and such other applications. Distribution channel in the automotive electronics market is segmented as OEM and aftermarket.
Over the period automobile industry has witnessed automation in multiple functionalities such as power windows, camera parking assistance, integrated digital cockpit and such other features. The penetration of ADAS in economical range of cars drives the market. In addition, rise in competition in the automotive market manufacturers offer infotainment features in the economical range of cars. Thus, a greater number of cars getting equipped with infotainment electronics increases the market of automotive electronics. Further, the advancement of IoT and AI has promoted penetration of the infotainment electronics in automobiles driving the automotive electronics market share globally.
The passenger car segment was the highest contributor to the automotive electronics market growth in 2019, whereas, HCV experienced fastest growth with a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The innovation and standardization in the aftermarket products are the factors for its fast growth in future.
As per automotive electronics market trends, Asia-Pacific was the major revenue generator in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the future. This is attributed to the rise in industrial sector and its automation which is expected to drive the automotive electronics market growth globally.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Automotive Electronics Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6401?reqfor=covid
According to automotive electronics market analysis, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience rapid growth throughout the analysis period, China witnessed the highest demand for level sensors, due to wide presence of semiconductor companies in the country and stringent government regulations associated with level sensors. Moreover, enhancement in industrial autonomy and increase in expenditure in the emerging markets such as Latin America and the Middle East to meet demand for exponentially growing economies in these countries have strengthened the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements for cost-effective and high precision applications in these nations offer lucrative automotive electronics market opportunity.
Key Market Segments:
By Vehicle Type
• Passenger Car
• LCV
• HCV
By Component
• Sensors
• Actuators
• Processors
• Microcontrollers
• Others
By Application
• ADAS
• Infotainment
• Body Electronics
• Safety System
• Power Train
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• OEM
• Aftermarket
By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
o Latin America
o Middle East
o Africa
Related Reports:
Nano-enabled Packaging Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nano-enabled-packaging-market
Collision Avoidance Sensor Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/collision-avoidance-sensor-market
Sports Optic Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sports-optic-market
Micro-Location Technology Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/micro-location-technology-market
Smart Plugs and Switches Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-plugs-and-switches-market
Tushar Rajput
Allied Analytics LLP
+15034461141 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn