Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction
Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market
According to this study, over the next five years the Nitrile Rubber (NBR) market will register a 7.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3746.3 million by 2025, from $ 2797.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Nitrile Rubber (NBR) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Nitrile Rubber (NBR) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.This study considers the Nitrile Rubber (NBR) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Block type
Particles/Crumb type
Powder type
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Automobiles Industry
Construction Industry
Machinery Industry
Aprons & Cots Industry
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Key Players of Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market =>
LANXESS
Industrias Negromex
Zeon
Nantex
KKPC
CNPC
Sibur
LG
JSR
Ningbo Shunze
Versalis
Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical
Huangshan Hualan Technology
Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals
Petrobras Argentina
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Nitrile Rubber (NBR) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Nitrile Rubber (NBR) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Nitrile Rubber (NBR) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
