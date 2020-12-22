Defoamer Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026
Global Defoamer Market
According to this study, over the next five years the Defoamer market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6543.2 million by 2025, from $ 5648.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Defoamer business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Defoamer market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.This study considers the Defoamer value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Oil Based Defoamers
Water Based Defoamers
Silicone Based Defoamers
EO/PO Based Defoamers
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Pulping & Papermaking
Oil & Gas
Paints & Coatings
Food & Beverages
Water & Waste Water
Pharmaceuticals
Textiles
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Key Players of Global Defoamer Market =>
DowDuPont
Ashland
Momentive
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Elkem Silicones
Wacker Chemie AG
Elementis Specialties
Evonik Industries
Air Products
Kemira
Nanjing SIXIN
BASF
LEVACO
Basildon Chemicals
BRB International
BYK Additives & Instruments
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Defoamer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Defoamer market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Defoamer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Defoamer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Defoamer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Defoamer Market
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
……………
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 DowDuPont
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Defoamer Product Offered
12.1.3 DowDuPont Defoamer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 DowDuPont Latest Developments
12.2 Ashland
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Defoamer Product Offered
12.2.3 Ashland Defoamer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Ashland Latest Developments
12.3 Momentive
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Defoamer Product Offered
12.3.3 Momentive Defoamer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Momentive Latest Developments
12.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Defoamer Product Offered
12.4.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Defoamer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Latest Developments
12.5 Elkem Silicones
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Defoamer Product Offered
12.5.3 Elkem Silicones Defoamer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Elkem Silicones Latest Developments
12.6 Wacker Chemie AG
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Defoamer Product Offered
12.6.3 Wacker Chemie AG Defoamer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Wacker Chemie AG Latest Developments
12.7 Elementis Specialties
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Defoamer Product Offered
12.7.3 Elementis Specialties Defoamer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Elementis Specialties Latest Developments
12.8 Evonik Industries
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Defoamer Product Offered
12.8.3 Evonik Industries Defoamer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Evonik Industries Latest Developments
12.9 Air Products
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Defoamer Product Offered
12.9.3 Air Products Defoamer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Air Products Latest Developments
12.10 Kemira
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Defoamer Product Offered
12.10.3 Kemira Defoamer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Kemira Latest Developments
12.11 Nanjing SIXIN
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Defoamer Product Offered
12.11.3 Nanjing SIXIN Defoamer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Nanjing SIXIN Latest Developments
12.12 BASF
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Defoamer Product Offered
12.12.3 BASF Defoamer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 BASF Latest Developments
12.13 LEVACO
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Defoamer Product Offered
12.13.3 LEVACO Defoamer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 LEVACO Latest Developments
12.14 Basildon Chemicals
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Defoamer Product Offered
12.14.3 Basildon Chemicals Defoamer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Basildon Chemicals Latest Developments
12.15 BRB International
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Defoamer Product Offered
12.15.3 BRB International Defoamer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 BRB International Latest Developments
12.16 BYK Additives & Instruments
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Defoamer Product Offered
12.16.3 BYK Additives & Instruments Defoamer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 BYK Additives & Instruments Latest Developments
