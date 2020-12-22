HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Dec. 21, 2020

Governor’s Office :

Governor Ige’s Biennium Budget 2021-2023 Reflects Reductions

At a news briefing today, Gov. David Ige unveiled his Fiscal Biennium Budget 2021-23, which includes reductions in both the operating and capital improvements program (CIP) budgets in the next two fiscal years. The state anticipates a $1.4 billion shortfall each year of this two-year period.

Gov. Ige said, “This budget represents sudden, sharp reductions to revenues because of the pandemic’s impact on the state’s economy and the tax revenue that funds government services and programs. Our economy will recover, and the state’s budget will normalize if we contain COVID-19, preserving the health of both residents and visitors. The key to this remains the 3W’s – wearing masks, washing hands and watching distances, as before; and we can now add the vaccine as it becomes available.” He also noted that anticipated Congressional action may have an impact on certain spending and said he’s hoping federal aid will allow the state to refrain from imposing furloughs until later. To view more about the budget and what it entails, click the following links:

Link to – Governor’s Budget Message and Budget in Brief

Link to Facebook Live – Budget News Conference

Link to full news release – https://governor.hawaii.gov/newsroom/governors-office-news-release-governor-iges-biennium-budget-2021-23-reflects-sudden-sharp-reductions/

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

134 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

134 additional coronavirus cases were reported today. This report includes cases up until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day. hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Dec. 19, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 104 17,158 Hawai‘i 13 1,816 Maui 14 785 Kaua‘i 1 138 Moloka‘i 0 22 Lānaʻi 0 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 2 326 Total Cases 134 20,351 Deaths 0 282

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2020 – Hawai‘i-4, Maui-4, O‘ahu-52, Kaua’i‘-0

Department of Public Safety :

Deputy Sheriff Tests Positive, Inmate and Staff Testing Continues

PSD was notified that a deputy sheriff on O‘ahu reported a positive test result. The deputy last worked on Dec. 18, 2020 at Ka’ahumanu Hale (First Circuit Court). The Judiciary and DOH were notified. PSD staff working in that section were also notified and encouraged to contact their health care providers if they have any questions about possible exposure. DOH is conducting contact tracing.

The Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) reported four (4) more inmate test results as part of surge testing efforts at the facility. There were two (2) positive and two (2) negative cases. There is also one (1) more positive HCF staff result reported. Surge testing, with the assistance of DOH, the Hawai‘i National Guard, and Project Vision Hawai‘i, will continue until there are no new positive cases at the facility.

All other facilities that experienced outbreaks have brought their COVID-19 count under control. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) reported 12 negative inmate test results. There are currently only two (2) active positive inmates at OCCC. The Waiawa Correctional Facility has only six (6) active positive cases, including the one (1) remaining inmate in the hospital. The Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, AZ has four (4) active positive inmates remaining, including three (3) inmates hospitalized. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency :

HI-EMA Reminds Residents to Avoid Gatherings of Five or More

The holiday season is here, but COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country. While people may be tempted to celebrate with their friends and family, HI-EMA is strongly urging residents to avoid gatherings of five people or more and stick to members of their own household. If you do last-minute Christmas shopping, make sure to wear your mask properly covering your nose and mouth, wash your hands frequently, and maintain physical distancing of at least six feet. HI-EMA Administrator Luke Meyers said, “I challenge you all to find safer ways to celebrate this holiday season. Spread love and joy, not COVID.” To view more:

https://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/news-release-hi-ema-reminds-residents-to-avoid-gatherings-of-five-or-more/

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

November 2020 Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report

Hawai‘i hotels across the state continued to report lower revenue per available room (RevPAR), average daily rate (ADR), and occupancy last month compared to November 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to HTA, statewide RevPAR in November 2020 decreased to $51 (-75.4%), ADR fell to $230 (-12.0%), and occupancy declined to 22.1 percent (-57.0 percentage points). To view more:

https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/media/6137/hta-november-2020-hawaii-hotels-performance-final.pdf

13,045 Passengers Arrive on Sunday

Yesterday, a total of 13,045 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 7,175 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,436 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

