Extension of Mortgage Protections until February 28, 2021

Servicers are banned from starting or continuing with a foreclosure or a foreclosure-related eviction action for Fair Housing Administration (FHA) insured single family forward and reverse mortgages, except for those secured by legally vacant and abandoned properties through February 28, 2021.

 

To read more about this extension, please view the Department of Housing and Urban Development's Mortgagee Letters, issued on December 17, 2020:

