Servicers are banned from starting or continuing with a foreclosure or a foreclosure-related eviction action for Fair Housing Administration (FHA) insured single family forward and reverse mortgages, except for those secured by legally vacant and abandoned properties through February 28, 2021.
To read more about this extension, please view the Department of Housing and Urban Development's Mortgagee Letters, issued on December 17, 2020:
You just read:
Extension of Mortgage Protections until February 28, 2021
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.