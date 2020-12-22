DLI releases 2019 Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries in Montana

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today released the annual Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries. Montana experienced 38 work-related fatal injuries in 2019, an increase from 28 in 2018.

Transportation incidents were the leading cause of fatal occupational injuries to Montana workers in 2019, accounting for 19, or half of the year’s fatalities. Transportation events could include aircraft, train, collision and non-collision vehicle, and pedestrian vs. vehicle incidents. Vehicles could include fire or semi-trucks, cars, passenger vehicles, animal powered vehicles, on-road or off-road terrain vehicles, farm tractor or industrial tractors.

Additional details included within the 2019 report:

Thirty-seven of Montana’s fatalities were private industry workers and one was a government worker.

Thirty-two of the fatal work injuries were experienced by male workers, six were female.

Wage and salary workers experienced 18 workplace fatalities, while self-employed workers had 20.

The census is conducted as part of a complete count of fatal work injuries in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The statistics are used to fulfill a commitment to increasing safety in the workplace across the nation.

The full 2019 Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries in Montana can be found here: http://erd.dli.mt.gov/Portals/54/Documents/Work-Comp-Claims/OSHS/2019 Montana Census of Fatal Occupations Injuries.pdf?ver=2020-12-21-133915-943

Montana businesses can contact DLI’s Safety & Health Bureau to receive free, confidential safety consultations that can assist in complying with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations. Professional staff are available to help employers identify safety and health hazards and provide recommendations to eliminate or reduce hazards and improve the overall safety of their workplace.

These consultations are free, and no fines or penalties are levied for any safety or health hazards found. Request a free consultation by contacting the Safety & Health Bureau at (406) 494-0324. For more information on the Safety & Health Consultation Program, visit http://erd.dli.mt.gov/safety-health/onsite-consultation?pk_vid=263404bcd152759315754003787a2bf1. To request a free safety consultation, visit http://erd.dli.mt.gov/safety-health/onsite-consultation/on-site-safety-consultation-request.