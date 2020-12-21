Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces November Transfer to the State

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its November transfer of $7,970,084.81 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the total transfer for Fiscal Year 2021 to $ 41,625,121.54.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) also recently announced the additional awarding of projects throughout the State. For the latest list of MDOT projects using lottery net proceeds, click here.

The MLC will introduce a $1 Valentine’s Day Doubler and a $5 Gold Rush scratch-off game scheduled to arrive at lottery retailers throughout the state starting Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

The Powerball® jackpot for Wednesday, December 23, is an estimated $321 million. This is the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since January! Furthermore, Mega Millions® has an estimated $330 million jackpot for Tuesday, December 22.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. The MLC is a legislatively created corporation. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.comFor the MLC’s first seven months operating in Fiscal Year 2020, the lottery reported gross sales of $339,776,406 and returned $70,703,360 in net proceeds to the State.

