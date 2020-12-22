Lunch Money (LMY) token is now rated by Crypto Asset Rating Inc
Crypto Asset Rating Inc proud to announce that we have rated the LMY token of Restaurant P.I.NEW YORK, USA, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Asset Rating Inc is an Independent Structured Rating Agency, comprehensively rate crypto assets for Institutional and Retail Clients. The Company developed a custom rating algorithm to conduct an exhaustive multi-layered evaluation covering four distinct risk buckets—business, financial, legal, and technology. We are committed to bringing transparency and transformation to Global Capital Markets.
The market of crypto is often plagued with some fraudulent cases and projects that often fail. If there are no mandatory disclosures and regularity oversight, investors may have less information about the crypto asset. Crypto Asset Rating Inc understands how demotivating this can be for the investors, which is why we offer an incredible rating system that focuses on objective analysis of the underlying business. The Crypto Asset Rating Platform (CARP) considers both quantitative and qualitative parameters.
Crypto Asset Rating Inc proud to announce that we have rated the LMY token of Restaurant P.I. The idea of Restaurant P.I. targets increasing the value delivery from restaurant businesses to the people. Hence, fulfilling them with the highest standards parallels. Restaurant Owners can improve their profits by working on the feedback and make a positive image to gain loyal customers.
Understanding the Rating Methodology:
Crypto Asset Rating Inc developed a proprietary rating algorithm, which our team periodically reviews. Our team of analysts analyses the tokens based on our parameters through multi-layered evaluation. The final review committee reviews the rating of crypto-assets on the Well-defined rating grid, starting with AAA as investment grade to D.
Crypto Asset Rating developed the proprietary rating algorithm with 15+ categories and more than 125 rating parameters.
Overview of LMY Token Rating
Our rating methodology used for Restaurant PI, results in a rating of CC. For rating, publicly available data has been used along with the data provided by the company. The Final Rating has been performed keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation, which has negatively impacted the industry Lunchmoney has been present in. We hope that the current situation will improve in the next six months, and Lunchmoney will have a better rating than it has now.
Analysts have rated financial, business, legal, and technical categories based on various parameters, which have different weights regarding their importance for a business. Financial analysis shows the company is still in its initial phase and has not yet started to perform well in cash flows. It has a lot more scope to improvise. As per the business analysis, the company has a good business model and can grow fast.
About Lunch Money:
Lunch Money is a personal finance tool based on the web. LMY is a great budgeting instrument for the new-age spender. The app is equipped with the support of its native multicurrency and offers excellent exchange utilities.
LMY users can drop in on a specific restaurant to rate and review it based on the service and quality. Users can then offer feedback on the LMY platform so that the restaurant can make necessary corrections with this anonymous input. For reviewing the restaurant, the individual customer will be reimbursed with the native tokens of the LMY platform. These tokens can be exchanged for future orders. LMY, the ERC20 token uses Ethereum Blockchain as its base. LMY helps to address poor service to restaurant-goers with the aid of anonymous oversight from customers and incentives. People around the globe will be able to earn crypto by sharing their feedback.
About Crypto Asset Rating
Crypto Asset Rating Inc. is a FinTech company driven to plug the gaps in the crypto market by transforming Global Capital Markets as thought leaders of the Fintech Industry
The crypto industry holds invaluable opportunities towards exponential economic growth through financial inclusion and participation of the masses. A new world is being born out of reinvention of the financial systems built on unprecedented technological advances. And the Company is already in play to reap the benefits for its investors.
Media Team
Crypto Asset Rating Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn