SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 826 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

293 new cases in Bernalillo County

27 new cases in Chaves County

13 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

10 new cases in Curry County

72 new cases in Doña Ana County

19 new cases in Eddy County

11 new cases in Grant County

35 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

9 new cases in Luna County

41 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

11 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

10 new cases in Rio Arriba County

17 new cases in Roosevelt County

51 new cases in Sandoval County

96 new cases in San Juan County

15 new cases in San Miguel County

43 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

3 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

28 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

The Department of Health on Monday reported nine additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Cuesta Manor facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,180.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Dec. 21, are:

87121 – 76 87120 – 33 87105 – 27 87109 – 27 87401 – 27 88240 – 22 87114 – 19 87507 – 19 88008 – 18 87031 – 17

Previously reported numbers included seven cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Colfax County, two in Lea County, one in Luna County, one in Santa Fe County, one in Valencia County); three cases that were not lab confirmed (two in Bernalillo County, one in Grant County); and one case in Santa Fe County that has been determined to be an out-of-state resident – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 130,808 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 37,561 Catron County: 55 Chaves County: 6,208 Cibola County: 2,022 Colfax County: 458 Curry County: 3,785 De Baca County: 82 Doña Ana County: 16,235 Eddy County: 4,043 Grant County: 779 Guadalupe County: 250 Harding County: 7 Hidalgo County: 219 Lea County: 6,046 Lincoln County: 974 Los Alamos County: 244 Luna County: 2,241 McKinley County: 9,085 Mora County: 84 Otero County: 2,001 Quay County: 322 Rio Arriba County: 2,028 Roosevelt County: 1,372 Sandoval County: 7,415 San Juan County: 8,915 San Miguel County: 720 Santa Fe County: 6,825 Sierra County: 491 Socorro County: 872 Taos County: 1,078 Torrance County: 434 Union County: 184 Valencia County: 4,502

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 418 Otero County Prison Facility: 431 Otero County Processing Center: 194 Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 269 Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 249 Lea County Correctional Facility: 214 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 160 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 95 Otero County Prison Facility: 472 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 169 Roswell Correctional Center: 225 Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 185 Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 138 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

As of today, there are 796 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 55,803 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Albuquerque Grand Senior Living Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque Avamere at Rio Rancho Avamere at Roswell Aztec Healthcare in Aztec Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Alamogordo BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms BeeHive Homes Deming BeeHive Homes Farmington BeeHive Homes Gallup BeeHive Homes Hobbs BeeHive Homes Roswell BeeHive Homes Portales BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces Brookdale Santa Fe Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque Casa Real in Santa Fe Casa Sandia in Albuquerque Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs El Castillo in Santa Fe Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque Good Life Senior Living in Lovington Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque Good Samaritan Society Grants Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Good Samaritan Society Socorro Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces Hannett House in Albuquerque Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque Hilldale House in Albuquerque Ladera Center in Albuquerque Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Legacy at Santa Fe Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup Life Care Center in Farmington Lovington Healthcare in Lovington Kingston Residence of Santa Fe Mariah House in Albuquerque Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming Mission Arch Center in Roswell The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque The Montecito in Santa Fe MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque Princeton Place in Albuquerque Pueblo of Isleta Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque Rio Rancho Center Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque St. Anthony’s Healthcare in Clovis Sundance Home in Gallup Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell Sunset Vista in Silver City Taos Living Center Taos Retirement Village Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces Village Retirement Community in Roswell Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.