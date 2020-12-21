New cabins to open at Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park

The new camper cabins at Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park, in northeastern Minnesota, are ready for visitors! Campers can begin making reservations at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28 for stays beginning on Dec. 31 (four cabins) and Jan. 13 (the remaining four cabins).

These eight new cabins, which will be open year round, reflect the latest in green-building practices. The cabins feature rustic tamarack interiors and are equipped with heat, electricity and Wi-Fi, and an outdoor food prep counter, fire ring, and table. Outfitted with either three full-size bunks, or two full-size and two twin-size bunks, each cabin can accommodate up to six people. A new shower and restroom building, as well as an adjacent vault toilet, serve the cabins.

In honor of the history and culture of the area’s Indigenous people, the cabins are named with the Ojibwe words for the four seasons and four cardinal directions.

Park visitors can reserve cabins by calling 866-857-2757.

Minnesota’s newest state park Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park combines the historic Soudan Underground Mine, located on the west side of the park, and the new 3,000 acre extension purchased by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources from US Steel in 2010, on the east side of the park. The park’s Vermilion Ridge Campground opened in 2017 with 32 campsites. Park visitors have access to the Mesabi Bike Trail, a new boat ramp access to Lake Vermilion, and snowmobile trails during the winter.

This camper cabin development was primarily funded by capital bonding funds provided by 2014 and 2017 Legislature.