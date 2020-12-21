12/21/20-ADOPTION OF THE PEARL HARBOR WATER SHORTAGE PLAN

For Immediate News Release: December 21, 2020

ADOPTION OF THE PEARL HARBOR WATER SHORTAGE PLAN

(Honolulu) – To protect the health of Oahu’s largest drinking water source during times of temporary water shortage, the Commission on Water Resource Management (CWRM) adopted the Pearl Harbor Water Shortage Plan at its August 18, 2020 meeting. The plan identifies the actions that CWRM and water use permit holders will take if a water shortage is declared in the Pearl Harbor Aquifer Sector Area. These actions include reducing pumping from wells and increasing hydrologic data collection from CWRM’s monitor well network.

If CWRM declares a water shortage, reduced pumping from wells may impact water system customers in Pearl Harbor. Anyone who is encouraged to review the plan and submit comments to CWRM. Comments will be accepted until January 15, 2021 and should be mailed to the Commission on Water Resource Management, Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources, PO Box 621, Honolulu, Hawaii 96809, or email: [email protected], or fax 808-587-0219.

Pearl Harbor Water Shortage Plan: https://files.hawaii.gov/dlnr/cwrm/submittal/2020/sb20200818C1.pdf

