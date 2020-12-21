2020-12-21 15:12:12.777 $777,777 Scratchers Prize Won In Springfield

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lawrence Smith of Springfield has claimed a $777,777 top prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “Triple Red 777s” Scratchers game. He purchased his winning ticket at Price Cutter, 1831 W. Kearney St., in Springfield.

In the most recent fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players in Greene County won more than $45.3 million in prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $4.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $22.4 million went to educational programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of more than $600, by appointment only. To make an appointment or to see more information regarding the claim process, visit MOLottery.com.

