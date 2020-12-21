Sen. Crawford’s Capitol Report, for the week of Dec. 21

The holidays are here. During this joyous season, it is my sincere hope you are able to spend time with those you cherish the most. While you are celebrating this holiday season, please remember all the military men and women serving our country. Many of them will not be able to come home for Christmas. For me, this is a time to reflect on the past year, consider my many blessings, and to look forward to a new year full of possibilities.

As I close, I would like to pass along a special word of thanks. Representing you in the 28th Senatorial District is an honor and a privilege. I am honored and grateful to you for giving me this opportunity.

My husband, John, and I would like to wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Best wishes to you and your family, and may you have a blessed holiday season.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.