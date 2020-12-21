Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,209 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Crawford’s Capitol Report, for the week of Dec. 21

The holidays are here. During this joyous season, it is my sincere hope you are able to spend time with those you cherish the most. While you are celebrating this holiday season, please remember all the military men and women serving our country. Many of them will not be able to come home for Christmas. For me, this is a time to reflect on the past year, consider my many blessings, and to look forward to a new year full of possibilities.

As I close, I would like to pass along a special word of thanks. Representing you in the 28th Senatorial District is an honor and a privilege. I am honored and grateful to you for giving me this opportunity.

My husband, John, and I would like to wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Best wishes to you and your family, and may you have a blessed holiday season.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

You just read:

Sen. Crawford’s Capitol Report, for the week of Dec. 21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.