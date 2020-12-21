HI-EMA NEWS RELEASE: ASH FALLOUT LOW FOR KAʻŪ AND SOUTH KONA DISTRICTS

Newsroom Posted on Dec 21, 2020 in Latest News

HONOLULU — The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) reports the situation at the Halemaʻumaʻu Crater of the Kīlauea Volcano has stabilized. The crater lake has evaporated and is slowly being replaced with a lava lake. The threat of ash fallout is very low, but possible in the Kaʻū and South Kona Districts.

Late last night HVO reported an eruption at the Halemaʻumaʻu Crater of the Kīlauea Volcano. An earthquake measuring a magnitude of 4.4 was centered in the vicinity of the South Flank of Kīlauea. There was no tsunami threat to the islands.

Stay informed about Kīlauea by following volcano updates and tracking current monitoring data on the HVO web page (https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/kilauea/volcano-updates), or by signing up to receive updates by email at this site: https://volcanoes.usgs.gov/vns2/.

HVO is in contact with the County of Hawai‘i Civil Defense Agency as well. As in all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of after-shocks. If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, precautionary checks should be made for any damages; especially to utility connections of Gas, Water, and Electricity. Please refer to the county website for alert apps and further updates at https://www.hawaiicounty.gov/departments/civil-defense.

Further messages will be issued as conditions warrant.

Please continue to wear face masks over both nose and mouth, wash hands often, maintain a distance of at least six feet from others, and minimize social gatherings.

