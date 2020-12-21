Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,178 in the last 365 days.

HI-EMA NEWS RELEASE: ASH FALLOUT LOW FOR KAʻŪ AND SOUTH KONA DISTRICTS

Posted on Dec 21, 2020 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) reports the situation at the Halemaʻumaʻu Crater of the Kīlauea Volcano has stabilized. The crater lake has evaporated and is slowly being replaced with a lava lake. The threat of ash fallout is very low, but possible in the Kaʻū and South Kona Districts.

Late last night HVO reported an eruption at the Halemaʻumaʻu Crater of the Kīlauea Volcano. An earthquake measuring a magnitude of 4.4 was centered in the vicinity of the South Flank of Kīlauea. There was no tsunami threat to the islands.

Stay informed about Kīlauea by following volcano updates and tracking current monitoring data on the HVO web page (https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/kilauea/volcano-updates), or by signing up to receive updates by email at this site: https://volcanoes.usgs.gov/vns2/.

HVO is in contact with the County of Hawai‘i Civil Defense Agency as well. As in all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of after-shocks. If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, precautionary checks should be made for any damages; especially to utility connections of Gas, Water, and Electricity. Please refer to the county website for alert apps and further updates at https://www.hawaiicounty.gov/departments/civil-defense. 

Further messages will be issued as conditions warrant.

Please continue to wear face masks over both nose and mouth, wash hands often, maintain a distance of at least six feet from others, and minimize social gatherings.

# # #

RESOURCES: 

http://www.ready.hawaii.gov

Twitter: @Hawaii_EMA

Facebook: @HawaiiEMA

Instagram: Hawaii_EMA

YouTube: Hawaii Emergency Management Agency

Linkedin: Hawaii Emergency Management Agency

 

Douglas Carroll

Public Information Officer

[email protected]

808-285-1516

 

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency

[email protected]

You just read:

HI-EMA NEWS RELEASE: ASH FALLOUT LOW FOR KAʻŪ AND SOUTH KONA DISTRICTS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.