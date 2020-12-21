Job Announcement - Deputy Supreme Court Clerk

Salary $44,940.00 Annually

Location Bismarck, ND

Job Type Full-Time/Regular

Department Office of the Clerk of Supreme Court

Job Number 2020-SC-BIS-62-DCS2

Closing 1/13/2021 11:59 PM Central

General Summary or Purpose

This posting is for one full-time (40 hours per week/$3,745 per month) and one part-time position (20 hours per week/$1,872.50 per month). The Deputy Supreme Court Clerk is responsible for performing a variety of responsible administrative and clerical tasks in the processing of Supreme Court cases.

Link to full job announcement: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/2938334/deputy-supreme-court-clerk-bismarck?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs