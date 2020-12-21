Mid Penn Bank Raises $100,000 for Penn State Cancer Institute during “No Shave November”

/EIN News/ -- HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bank, a subsidiary of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), and the Penn State Urology Group recently completed their fifth annual “No Shave November” campaign and raised $100,000 for the Division of Urology at Penn State Cancer Institute. The campaign, which supports prostate cancer research, rallied financial support from employees and partners of both organizations during the month of November. It also encouraged men to take a break from shaving and grow beards as a way of starting conversations around prostate health.



All donations received benefit the prostate cancer research performed by Jay D. Raman, M.D., Chief of the Division of Urology at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

“Since 2016, Mid Penn Bank and Penn State Cancer Institute have joined forces during the month of November to raise funds for prostate cancer research to help fight this formidable disease that affects one in nine men,” said Mid Penn Bank President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi. “We are proud of our partnership and its contribution to the groundbreaking research being performed by Dr. Raman and his team.”

This year, business and organizations throughout the community stepped forward to promote awareness and help with the fundraising. Joining the No Shave November campaign as Community Partners in 2020 were: Cornerstone Coffeehouse in Camp Hill; Al’s of Hampden/Pizza Boy Brewing Co. in Enola; the Tower Porter Improvement Organization in Tower City; and Halifax VFW Post 5750. “Our community partners made a huge impact as a part of our No Shave November campaign,” said Ritrievi. “We are grateful for their willingness to jump on board with this cause and we appreciate their generosity.”

Mid Penn Bank is dedicated to supporting charitable community organizations through corporate donations, employee volunteerism and fundraising. An independent community bank since 1868, Mid Penn regularly contributes to causes including health and human services, community improvement, and education.

About Mid Penn Bank

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn Bank operates retail locations throughout the state of Pennsylvania and has total assets of more than $3 billion. Its footprint includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties. The Bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more about Mid Penn Bank, visit www.midpennbank.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95aac554-b721-47b6-a4af-a4ede0bdd726

Contact: Matthew Miller 717-257-9015 matthew.miller@midpennbank.com