WVDOH announces blasting on I-64 Widening Project near Exit 18

Motorists on Interstate 64 are seeing work on a series of Roads To Prosperity projects, between Charleston and Huntington, to widen the interstate and increase public safety. On Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, and Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, traffic will be slowed near Exit 18, just east of the Guyandotte River Bridge, at approximately 3 p.m., for blasting in the area.

“We are very excited about the widening on Interstate 64, made possible by Governor Justice’s Roads To Prosperity program,” said Byrd White, Secretary of Transportation. “While our contractor completes this necessary step, we ask that the public be aware in the work zone. We are widening the road for the sake of safety, and we need to stay safe in the work zone too.”

Triton Construction is the contractor on the project. The purpose of the blasting is to accommodate the widening of the interstate. The contractor, with the assistance of local law enforcement, will slow traffic along I-64, both eastbound and westbound, to clear the area while the blasting is performed. The contractor is working to ensure as little disruption to the flow of traffic as possible, but with traffic moving at approximately 15 miles per hour, motorists should remain aware and responsive.​