Wisconsin National Guard conducts shortened COVID-19 testing week due to Christmas holiday.

Citizen Soldiers and Citizen Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard collect specimens for COVID-19 testing Aug. 3 at a community-based testing site at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis. The Wisconsin National Guard has multiple COVID-19 specimen collection teams operating throughout the state. Wisconsin National Guard photo

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams will gather COVID-19 specimens Monday through Wednesday this week due to the Christmas holiday.

Teams have collected a cumulative total of nearly 983,000 specimens at community-based testing sites and institutional-based testing missions. The Wisconsin National Guard’s collection activities support the Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s efforts to expand COVID-19 testing throughout the entire state.

The teams, which are tailorable to meet the needs of a specific facility or community, are dispatched from a larger task force of several hundred Citizen Soldiers and Airmen. They have established mobile testing sites since early April at locations ranging from correctional facilities, health clinics and institutional facilities, to private businesses, senior-living facilities, and community-based testing sites.

Most community-based testing sites across the state are conducted on a regularly scheduled basis. All visitors seeking a test at these sites are urged to contact their local health department for more information about a particular testing day. The Wisconsin National Guard will conduct no testing Dec. 24-27.

Those seeking a test at a Wisconsin National Guard community-based specimen collection site are urged to register online in advance using the Dynamics Testing and Registration Application (DTRA) program, which is also known as COVID Connect.

After collecting the specimens at each site, the test kits are sent to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via an email or a phone call from their local health department or a state call center within three-to-seven days following the test.

Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection sites operating the week of Dec. 21-27 along with cumulative testing site totals are listed below. Additional information on these testing sites and others is available at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.

Adams County: A team conducts a community-based testing site each Monday between Dec. 21 and Mar. 8 at the Adams County Highway Department in Adams.

Barron County: A team conducts a community-based testing site each Tuesday between Dec. 22 and Mar. 9 at the Barron Fire Department building. The site will be closed Dec. 29.

Bayfield County: A community-based testing site operates at the Iron River Community Center Dec. 28, Jan. 8, Jan. 22, Feb. 5, Feb. 19 and Mar. 5.

Brown County: A team collects specimens Dec. 23 at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Green Bay.

Burnett County: The St. Croix Tribe of Ojibwe hosts a community-based testing site Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Jan. 22, Feb. 5, Feb. 19 and Mar. 5 and had collected nearly 125 specimens as of Dec. 21.

Chippewa County: A team gathers specimens Dec. 22 at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Chippewa Falls.

Clark County: A community-based testing site operates in Curtiss Dec. 18, Jan. 15, Jan. 29, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 and has gathered over 100 specimens as of Dec. 21.

Columbia County: A community-based testing site operates in Cambria Dec. 18, Jan. 15, Jan. 29, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 and had collected nearly 30 specimens as of Dec. 21.

Dane County: A team collects specimens Dec. 21 at the Thompson Correctional Center. A team gathered over 650 specimens Dec. 14-15 at the Oak Hill Correctional Institution.

Dodge County: A community-based testing site operates each Monday and Wednesday in Beaver Dam between Dec. 14 and Mar. 10 and has collected over 500 specimens as of Dec. 21.

Door County: A community-based testing site operates Jan. 11, Jan. 25, Feb. 8, Feb. 22 and Mar. 8 in Sister Bay. A second site in Sturgeon Bay operates Jan. 11, Jan. 25, Feb. 8, Feb. 22 and Mar. 8.

Douglas County: Superior hosts a community-based testing site Dec. 18, Jan. 15, Jan. 29, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 and had collected nearly 40 specimens as of Dec. 21.

Dunn County: A community-based testing site operates Dec. 29, Jan. 12, Jan. 26, Feb. 9, Feb. 23 and Mar. 9 in Menominee.

Eau Claire County: A regional community-based testing in Eau Claire operates each Monday, Friday and Saturday from Dec. 11 to Mar. 8 and had collected nearly 250 specimens as of Dec. 21 A second site in Augusta operates each Wednesday between Dec. 16 and Mar. 10 and has collected nearly 30 specimens as of Dec. 21.

Florence County: Florence hosts a community-based testing site Jan. 8, Feb. 5 and Mar. 5.

Fond du Lac County: A team operates a community-based testing site each Thursday between Dec. 17 and Mar. 4 at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds and had gathered nearly 325 specimens as of Dec. 21.

Grant County: Lancaster hosts a community-based testing site each Tuesday between Dec. 15 and Mar. 9 and has gathered nearly 90 specimens as of Dec. 21. This site will be closed on Dec. 22. A second site operates at the Platteville National Guard Armory each Friday between Dec. 18 and Mar. 5 and has gathered nearly 30 specimens as of Dec. 21. The site will also operate Dec. 22 and be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Iron County: Hurley hosts a community-based testing site on Jan. 12, Feb. 9 and Mar. 9.

Jackson County: One team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Dec. 16 and Mar. 10 in Black River Falls and has gathered over 50 specimens as of Dec. 21.

Jefferson County: One team conducts a community-based testing site each Friday and Saturday between Dec. 11 and Mar. 6 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Jefferson and has collected over 350 specimens as of Dec. 21.

Juneau County: Mauston hosts a community-based testing site each Thursday between Dec. 17 and Mar. 4 and has gathered 100 specimens as of Dec. 21. This site is closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

Kenosha County: A team gathered over 125 specimens Dec. 18 at a community-based testing site Dec. 18 in Bristol.

La Crosse County: La Crosse hosts a community-based testing site each Monday between Dec. 14 and Mar. 8 and has gathered 225 specimens as of Dec. 21. West Salem operates a second community-based site each Saturday between Dec. 19 and Mar. 6 and had collected nearly 200 specimens as of Dec. 21. A third site operates at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in La Crosse each Friday between Dec. 18 and Mar. 5 and has gathered nearly 175 specimens as of Dec. 21. Holmen hosts a fourth site each Wednesday between Dec. 16 and Mar. 10 and has gathered over 200 specimens as of Dec. 21.

Langlade County: Antigo hosts a community-based testing site Dec. 18, Jan. 15, Jan. 12, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 and had gathered nearly 50 specimens as of Dec. 21.

Lincoln County: A community-based testing site operates each Wednesday between Jan. 6 and Mar. 10 at the Merrill Festival Grounds in Merrill.

Manitowoc County: A team conducts a community-based testing site Dec. 15, Dec. 29, Jan. 12, Jan. 26, Feb. 9, Feb. 23 and Mar. 9 at the Manitowoc County Expo Center and has collected over 150 specimens as of Dec. 21.

Menominee County: A team operates a community-based testing site Dec. 22, Jan. 5, Jan. 19, Feb. 2, Feb. 16 and Mar. 2 in Keshena.

Milwaukee County: Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams operate a community-based testing site in South Milwaukee at 1525 Tenth Ave. The site is open each Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday between Oct. 23 and Mar. 10. It has gathered nearly 1,600 specimens as of Dec. 21.

Oconto County: Mountain hosts a community-based testing site Dec. 22, Jan. 5, Jan. 19 Feb. 2, Feb. 16 and Mar. 2.

Oneida County: A community-based testing site operates each Tuesday and Thursday between Dec. 15 and Mar. 9 in Rhinelander and has gathered nearly 200 specimens as of Dec. 21. The site will be closed Dec. 24.

Outagamie County: A team conducts a community-based specimen collection site each Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between Dec. 14 and Mar. 10 at Appleton North High School and had collected over 800 specimens as of Dec. 21.

Ozaukee County: Port Washington hosts a community-based testing site each Saturday between Dec. 12 and Mar. 10 and has gathered over 60 specimens as of Dec. 21. The site is closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Pepin County: A community-based testing site operates in Ellsworth each Monday between Dec. 14 and Mar. 8 and has collected nearly 90 specimens as of Dec. 21.

Pierce County: A team operates a community-based specimen collection site in Durand Dec. 22 and each Thursday between Jan. 9 and Mar. 4.

Polk County: Balsam Lake hosts a community-based specimen collection site Dec. 16, Dec. 30, Jan. 13, Jan. 27, Feb. 10, Feb. 24 and Mar. 10 and has gathered over 100 specimens as of Dec. 21.

Portage County: Stevens Point hosts a community-based testing site each Monday between Jan. 4 and Mar. 8.

Racine County: A community-based testing site operates at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Union Grove each Wednesday between Jan. 6 and Mar. 10. A team collected over 225 specimens Dec. 14 at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Union Grove and nearly 350 more Dec. 15 at the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility.

Rock County: A team conducts a community-based specimen collection site each Wednesday and Thursday between Dec. 9 and Mar. 10 at Blackhawk Technical College and has gathered over 400 specimens as of Dec. 21. The site is closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

Richland County: A team operates a community-based testing site each Thursday between Dec. 16 and Mar. 10 at the Richland County Fairgrounds and had collected 70 specimens as of Dec. 21. The site is closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

St. Croix County: Baldwin hosts a community-based testing site each Thursday between Dec. 17 and Mar. 4 and has gathered nearly 100 specimens as of Dec. 21. The site is closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

Sawyer County: A team conducts a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Dec. 16 and Mar. 10 at the fire hall in Winter and has collected over 60 specimens as of Dec. 21.

Shawano County: A team operates a community-based site for the Stockbridge-Munsee Nation in Bowler Dec. 22-23, Jan 12-13, Jan. 26-27, Feb. 9-10, Feb. 23-24 and Mar. 9-10.

Sheboygan County: A team conducts a community-based testing site each Wednesday and Friday from Dec. 11 to Mar. 10 in Sheboygan and has gathered over 430 specimens as of Dec. 21.

Taylor County: A team conducts a community-based testing site Dec. 16, Jan. 8, Jan. 22, Feb. 5, Feb. 19 and Mar. 5 in Medford and had collected nearly 90 specimens as of Dec. 21.

Trempealeau County: Independence hosts a community-based testing site Dec. 18 and Jan. 4 and has collected nearly 50 specimens as of Dec. 21.

Vernon County: A team operates a community-based testing site Dec. 29, Jan. 12, Jan. 26, Feb. 9, Feb. 23 and Mar. 9 in Viroqua.

Walworth County: A team conducts a community-based testing site each Tuesday between Dec. 15 and Mar. 9 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds and had collected 180 specimens as of Dec. 21.

Waukesha County: One team operates a community-based testing every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Waukesha County Expo Center between Dec. 14 and Mar. 10 and has gathered nearly 720 specimens as of Dec. 21.

Waupaca County: A team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Dec. 16 and Mar. 10 at the Waupaca County Fairgrounds and has collected over 60 specimens as of Dec. 21.

Winnebago County: One team operates a community-based testing site Tuesday through Friday between Dec. 11 to Mar. 10 at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh and had gathered over 850 specimens as of Dec. 21. A team collects specimens Dec. 21 at the Drug Abuse Correctional Center and Winnebago Correctional Center. A team collected over 200 specimens Dec. 17 at the Winnebago County Jail.

Wood County: A team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Dec. 16 and Mar. 10 in Wisconsin Rapids and has collected nearly 30 specimens as of Dec. 21.

As of Dec. 21, Wisconsin National Guard teams have collected 982,801 specimens statewide. This number includes previous efforts between late April and Oct. 19 where the Guard gathered over 654,000 tests in 66 counties at a variety of state and county institutions, long-term care facilities, industrial plants and community-based testing sites.

The Wisconsin National Guard gathered over 164,000 specimens at two Milwaukee testing sites it operated between May 11 and Oct. 17. Teams also assisted the Milwaukee Health Department between Oct. 12-23 organize on-going testing efforts at the Milwaukee Northside and Southside Health Centers where nearly 4,300 specimens were collected during that period. Multiple teams also assisted local health department personnel gather 56,702 specimens Oct. 19-Nov. 25 at a community-based testing site at Miller Park.

Multiple National Guard specimen collection teams conducted a community-based testing site May 11-Dec. 5 at the Madison’s Alliant Energy Center and collected nearly 308,000 specimens. The site continues operation under the direction of local health department personnel.

In addition, approximately 30 troops operated a call center that informed people of their COVID-19 test results. Soldiers and Airmen placed nearly 560,000 calls between May and Dec. 14.

The Wisconsin National Guard has fulfilled a variety of roles across the state since its response to the COVID-19 pandemic began after a March 12 public health emergency declaration from Gov. Tony Evers.

Wisconsin National Guard conducted a warehousing mission March 24 to June 12 where approximately 15 Citizen Soldiers assisted the Wisconsin Department of Health Services at a state warehouse receive personal protective equipment (PPE) shipments from around the state, repackaged them, and redistributed them to areas in need.

A team of approximately 15 troops served as medical and administrative staff at a state-run voluntary self-isolation facility in Milwaukee from March 31 until June 7. A second team supported a Milwaukee County-run self-isolation facility from March 30 to June 14. A third team supported a state-run voluntary self-isolation facility in Madison from April 2 to May 27.

Meanwhile a team of Guard members assisted the Dane County Coroner’s Office with mortuary affairs operations from April 14 until June 12.

Other missions completed by the Wisconsin National Guard since the state’s response began in March include when a team of six medics augmented staff for three days at a senior living facility in Grafton after a COVID-19 outbreak resulted in a temporary staffing shortage.

More than 2,400 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen mobilized to support the Wisconsin Elections Commission during the April 7 election, where they served as poll workers across 71 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Guard troops also procured and distributed hand sanitizer, wipes, spray bottles, and PPE to polling sites statewide in advance of the election.

Another 160 Guard members served on State Active Duty as poll workers during the May 12 special election in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.

Nearly 700 Guard members served on State Active Duty as poll workers during the Aug. 11 statewide primary electionand approximately 450 more performed as poll workers on State Active Duty during the Nov. 3 statewide general election.

Guard members in mid-March also transported a group of Wisconsin citizens returning from a cruise ship with confirmed COVID-19 cases back to their homes after a weeks-long ordeal.

All told, nearly 700 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard are currently serving in direct support of the state’s response to COVID-19 in a variety of statuses.