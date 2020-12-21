Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Share your input: Attend a public workshop on fisheries management of Western Dry Rocks

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) needs your input on a proposal for a seasonal fishing closure in a 1-square-mile area near Western Dry Rocks.

This area is about 10 miles southwest of Key West and is an important spawning location for many recreationally and commercially important species such as snapper, grouper and permit. It is also a popular fishing location.

At its December meeting, the Commission approved a draft proposal for a 2-month May 1 – June 30 annual closure but directed staff to also gather input on other options including a 4-month closure of April 1 – July 31. 

The protection of spawning aggregations, in combination with traditional management approaches (e.g., size limits, bag limits and vessel limits), represents a comprehensive conservation strategy aimed at sustaining and enhancing fish populations. 

Share your input by attending one of these workshops.

Unless noted, workshops will begin at 6 p.m. EST:

Instructions on how to join the meeting will be posted online at MyFWC.com/Marine. Click on “Rulemaking: Submit a Comment/Attend a Workshop” and “Upcoming Public Workshops.”

  • Jan. 11: Statewide webinar
  • Jan. 14: Statewide webinar
  • Jan. 21: Statewide webinar (2 p.m. EST)

If you cannot attend one of these workshops, a recorded workshop presentation will be posted online soon.

You can also submit your comments online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.

Learn more at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Rulemaking: Submit a Comment/Attend a Workshop” and “Upcoming Public Workshops.”

Share your input: Attend a public workshop on fisheries management of Western Dry Rocks

