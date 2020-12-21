Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FWC to mechanically remove floating invasive plants in Lake Istokpoga

Photos available: https://www.flickr.com/photos/myfwcmedia/sets/72157652121959142/

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), in cooperation with the South Florida Water Management District, will begin removing invasive floating plants in Lake Istokpoga’s Henderson’s Cove and Henderson’s Point area on the northwest corner of the lake starting in early January. The project is scheduled to take about one month to complete.

Mechanical harvesters will be used to remove heavy mats of floating plants, often called tussocks, in and around the Cove and Point to enhance valuable habitat for many fish and wildlife species, including the Everglade snail kite. 

The FWC will remove noxious plants, including burhead sedge and primrose, to reduce the negative effects of invasive plants on the marsh. These plants outcompete native plants in the lake, impede access to the lake for recreational use, increase organic sediments deposited on the lake floor and reduce the value of wildlife habitat in the marsh.

The 27,692-acre Lake Istokpoga, near Sebring, is known for its black crappie and largemouth bass fishery. However, the lake has undergone changes in the past 30 years that have affected the quality of its fish and wildlife habitat.

This work is consistent with management recommendations and objectives developed by stakeholders in the Lake Istokpoga Habitat Management Plan. The work is complementary to other aquatic plant management activities currently taking place around the lake.

For questions, contact Carly Althoff, an FWC aquatic habitat project manager, at 863-697-6323.

To learn more about mechanical harvesting of aquatic plants, go to MyFWC.com/AquaticPlants, click on “Learn More” at the top of the page then scroll down to “Mechanical Harvesting.”

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lakes.

