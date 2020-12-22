INSTITUTE OF SPACE COMMERCE ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST THREE FELLOWS
The Institute for Space Commerce is a much needed venue...”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute of Space Commerce welcomes its first three Fellows: Ian Christensen; Robert Jacobson; and Mark Matossian Ph.D.
— Dr. Mark Matossian
Ian Christensen is Director of Private Sector Programs at the Secure World Foundation (SWF) and is a noted leader in the field of commercial space, satellite, and space sustainability. At the SWF, he is responsible for leading SWF’s engagement activities with the commercial space industry. Ian is a graduate of the International Space University.
Space investor and entrepreneur, Robert Jacobson is the author of the recently published guide to the growing space industry, ‘Space Is Open For Business’.
Dr. Mark Matossian has worked on 10 satellite constellation ventures in telecom, optical imaging and synthetic aperture radar (SAR). He is also a Silicon Valley veteran of 20 years, covering terrestrial telecom and IT startups, and the scaling up of Google. Mark is a graduate of the International Space University.
““The fellowship program is a cornerstone of the Institute’s goal of bringing multiple perspectives and collaborative research to the analysis of space commerce. These fellows and those to follow will help people inside and outside the sector better understand the challenges and opportunities we confront.” Said Dr. Michael Simpson, the Institute’s director.
“As space commerce matures – it offers tremendous potential to deliver new benefits to our global society. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Institute’s Directors and Fellows in contribution to this potential." Said Ian Christensen.
“I am honored to be join the Institute of Space Commerce as a new fellow. Space commerce offers an incredible and unique value proposition for Earth civilization and beyond." Said Robert Jacobson.
"I am especially grateful to be elected as a Fellow at the Institute for Space Commerce. Space is hard, so we are often narrowly - and necessarily - focused on the minutiae of aerospace because it is an unforgiving endeavor for even small errors. However, we must also be extraordinarily cognizant of the macro opportunities for social impact and commercial success in entirely new and innovative ways. The Institute for Space Commerce is a much needed venue for not only facilitating this conversation, but also formulating exciting new space ventures. I am honored to join the Institute for Space Commerce as one of the inaugural Fellows." Said Mark Matossian Ph.D.
The new US Institute of Space commerce is affiliated with the International Space University’s International Institute of Space Commerce on the Isle of Man in the British Isles.
About the Institute of Space Commerce
The Institute of Space Commerce is a US 501c(3) focused on uniquely contributing to the long-term discussion, debate and acceleration of humanity as commercially sustainable multiplanetary species. There can be a better future for us all. We just have to make it happen. Access to space fundamentally changes the equation for the human race. It grants us access to new sources of energy, new resources, and is already improving the lives of every man, woman, and child in the world. We just need to do more. Want to help us change the equation? Free markets, free minds, free space.
www.change.space
About the International Institute of Space Commerce
The International Institute of Space Commerce is the world’s leading nonpartisan not for profit think-tank dedicated to the study of the business, economics, and commerce of space. Its goal is to transform the global discussion on space commerce working to solve the issues it faces today and tomorrow by driving forward the conversation with a marketplace of new ideas by providing this home for the exchange, discussion, and creation of new ideas in space commerce.
www.iisc.im
About the International Space University
The International Space University (ISU) is the space industry’s leading not for profit educational foundation dedicated to developing the future leaders of the world space community by providing interdisciplinary educational programs to students and space professionals in an international, intercultural environment. ISU also serves as a neutral international forum for the exchange of knowledge and ideas on challenging issues related to space and space applications. The University is both a US 501c(3) and a French Association Sans Brute Lucrative.
www.isunet.edu
Media Officer
Institute of Space Commerce
isc@change.space
Visit us on social media:
Facebook