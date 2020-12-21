Two St. Albans Men Arraigned on Charges of Child Luring and Promotion of Child Pornography

Contact: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced today that Jason King, 42, and William Smith, 54, both of St. Albans, Vermont, were arraigned in Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Division, on December 18, 2020 for child sexual exploitation related charges.

Jason King was arraigned on one felony count of child luring and six felony counts of promotion of child pornography.

William Smith was arraigned on one felony count of child luring and one felony count of possession of child pornography.

According to documents filed with the court, the Vermont’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (VT-ICAC) received information from an FBI agent in New York that the agent had been communicating in an undercover capacity with Mr. King and Mr. Smith. During the course of these communications, Mr. King and Mr. Smith are alleged to have asked the undercover agent if they could have sexual contact with a person whom they believed to be the undercover agent’s 9-year-old son. Mr. King is also alleged to have sent a link to electronic files containing child pornography to the undercover agent and Mr. Smith.

Mr. King pleaded not guilty at his arraignment, the Hon. Howard VanBenthuysen presiding. The court released Mr. King on an unsecured appearance bond of $10,000 and conditions of release which include limitations on his access to children and the internet.

Mr. Smith pleaded not guilty at his arraignment, the Hon. Howard VanBenthuysen presiding. The court released Mr. Smith on an unsecured appearance bond of $10,000 and conditions of release which include limitations on his access to children and the internet.

These charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, VT-ICAC, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, the St. Albans Police Department, and the Vermont State Police. VT-ICAC investigates cases of child sexual exploitation occurring over the internet, including the production and online sharing of child pornography. This Task Force also provides forensic examination services, technical assistance, law enforcement training, and public education and outreach. The Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Vermont State Police, and other county and municipal law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies are affiliated with the Task Force.

The Attorney General’s Office notes that individuals charged with a crime are legally presumed innocent until their guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Last modified: December 21, 2020