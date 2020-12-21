Sen. Hegeman’s Weekly Column, for the Week of Dec. 21: Have a Merry Christmas

Christmas is just around the corner, and families across Missouri are busy preparing for the holiday season. From cooking meals to wrapping presents to setting up decorations, there is still a lot to do. However, it is important during this busy time of year to slow down and not lose sight of the reason for the season: gathering close to our loved ones to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior.

As the Messiah, Jesus spent his life on Earth spreading God’s message of love and forgiveness. He encouraged all those he met to put others before themselves. Jesus, himself, is the greatest example of someone who practiced what he preached. By accepting punishment for the sins of mankind, he suffered immensely to offer us the gift of eternal salvation. Now we are asked to follow in his footsteps, serving others in whatever way we can.

There are many different ways for us to demonstrate the Christmas spirit. Around the holidays, we can show appreciation for life’s blessings to families in need. There are many worthy charities to consider. Without the support of people who care, the good these groups accomplish would not be possible.

It goes without saying, but this has been the most trying year some of us have seen in our lifetime. Christmas serves as a wonderful reminder to appreciate those people in our lives who mean so much. This is a great time to pause and reflect on the blessings we have, and to pray for better times to come for everyone.

