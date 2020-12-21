MCHS helping to vaccinate frontline medical workers at surrounding hospitals

by: Rep. Landgraf, Brooks

12/21/2020

ODESSA — State Representative Brooks Landgraf (Odessa) issued the following statement Monday after learning that Medical Center Health System CEO Russell Tippin has carved out a portion of its state-allocated COVID-19 vaccine shipment for frontline medical workers at hospitals in Kermit, Monahans and other surrounding communities:

“I’m proud that Russell Tippin and the leadership at Medical Center Health System in Odessa are helping other West Texas hospitals by making sure that all doctors, nurses and other frontline medical workers in our region are getting vaccinated so that they can more safely care for their patients.

“I want to give credit where credit is due. Medical Center Health System is going out of its way to be a good neighbor and making sure that the vaccine needs of the Permian Basin are being met in a timely manner.

“Hospitals in communities such as Kermit and Monahans are not expected to receive their vaccine allotments for several more days, and rather than making them wait, MCHS stepped up to share its resources while also ensuring that Odessa’s frontline medical workers get vaccinated.

“I appreciate CEO Russell Tippin and his board of directors: Bryn Dodd, Mary Lou Anderson, Richard Herrera, David Dunn, Don Hallmark, Wallace Dunn and Dr. Ben Quiroz. What a great example of giving during Christmas week.”

