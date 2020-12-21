Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health

Fifty three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Senafe (27), Adi-Quala (3), in the Southern Region; Tessenei (2), Gash Barka Region; as well as at Q/Centers and OPD Services in Asmara (21), Central Region.

On the other hand, seventeen patients who were receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern Region have recovered fully and have been released from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date accordingly stands at 597.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has risen to 807.