State coastal management program offers guidance for recycling natural Christmas trees as sand fencing

With the arrival of the Christmas holiday, the N.C. Division of Coastal Management is providing guidance to property owners, organizations and towns that plan to accept natural Christmas trees for use in dune restoration and/or beach sand fencing.

Natural Christmas trees may be used for sand fencing but must be free of decorations and should be placed in a manner that meets the State’s rules for sand fencing.

In particular, Christmas trees should be placed as far landward as possible, and should not impede existing public access to the beach, recreational use of the beach or emergency vehicle access. In addition, trees should not be installed in manner that could impede, trap, or otherwise endanger sea turtles, nests or hatchlings when the nesting season returns in a few months. For example, trees should be installed at an angle no less than 45 degrees to the shoreline, no more than 10 feet seaward of the toe of the dune, and no less than seven feet between rows.

