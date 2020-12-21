QuestCap to Host Investor Webinar to Provide Update On Growth of Collection Sites’ COVID-19 Testing Network

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap”) (NEO:QSC; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1) is pleased to announce it is hosting a Corporate Update webinar, Wednesday December 23rd at 1 pm ET that will provide investors with an update on the Company's business developments, with a primary focus on the Collection Sites subsidiary.



Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IzooBtdgRL24-7eU00n86w

Specifically, QuestCap CEO Doug Sommerville and Collection Sites, LLC President Tim Shelburn will discuss the growth of Collection Sites’ COVID-19 testing network.

Recent Performance Highlights Include:

31 sites now operational, showing strong test sales with 7-day rolling average of 82 tests per day per site and average test price of $85 per test;

On a 30-day run-rate basis, the 31 sites are generating US$6 million based on a 7-day rolling average;

Average sales expected to increase as new sites become listed on google and awareness grows;

On track to have Phase 1 sites (25 sites additional to original 20 launched in November) operational before Christmas;

Phase 2 planning continues with another 50-70 collection sites to be placed by year end, with some expected to be operational before year-end. Phase 2 sites will over double Collection Sites current network and potential sales revenue once fully operational.

About Collection Sites

Collection Sites COVID-19 testing centers offer convenient access to rapid antibody and antigen tests - which take 8-10 minutes to administer and provide results in less than 24 hours. The sites also offer regular RT-PCR, with results within 24 hours of testing. The testing centres are powered by Alcala Testing and Analysis Services, a CLIA-licensed laboratory based in San Diego, California. All tests can be administered with insurance coverage options. The tests results can be communicated via text or email and can be accompanied with a certificate of good health via a HIPAA-compliant smartphone application.

For more information about the pop-up lab, the available sites and services visit www.testbeforeyougo.com .

About QuestCap Inc.

QuestCap Inc. (NEO:QSC; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1) seeks out disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations, and exclusive partnerships to help combat COVID-19 and generate remarkable risk-adjusted returns for investors. Specifically, QuestCap offers investors a diversified investment in the COVID-19 medical space across three areas; prevention, detection, and treatment.

QuestCap has a team of renowned global medical and business advisors that have developed a proprietary business strategy to capitalize on high-margin opportunities in the COVID-19 space. This panel includes prominent immunologist Dr. Lawrence Steinman and Dr. Glenn Copeland, who has 45 years of experience in orthopaedic treatment, foot and ankle care, and sports medicine.

QuestCap’s primary focus is the sale of COVID-19 IgG/IgM antibody tests authorized by FDA under an EUA for use by authorized laboratories. This is achieved largely through two acquisitions: 100% of Collection Sites, LLC and 28% of Colombian Sanaty IPS. Collection Sites is setting up a series of COVID-19 testing sites across the United States with appointments and payments handled through the online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com . Sanaty is setting up a series of full-service medical clinics offering a complete COVID-19 testing solution.

