I-515 Sunset Road Offramp Early Morning Closure December 23 in Henderson

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the southbound Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) offramp at Sunset Road from 2 a.m. until 8 a.m., December 23, in Henderson for an emergency crash impact attenuator replacement.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.