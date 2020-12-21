Clever Leaves to Ring the NASDAQ Closing Bell today, December 21st at 3:45pm EST

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a leading multi-national operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, announced that Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Detwiler, and other members of the management team, will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell remotely from across its various global offices today.



The Clever Leaves closing bell ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 3:45pm Eastern Time at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony. The Company is newly listed and its securities began trading on Nasdaq on December 18, 2020 following the completion of its business combination with Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (“SAMA”).

“Today is a momentous day and a great honor to be one of the few Nasdaq-listed cannabis companies. We are proud of what we have accomplished to date in achieving an industry-leading position through our high-quality EU GMP certified operations and scalable cultivation and extraction capacity. Our business combination with SAMA and listing on Nasdaq present a great opportunity to accelerate the commercialization of our high-quality products as well as expand our operations and distribution in attractive markets around the world. We appreciate the continued dedication of our employees and support from our investors, and are excited to be celebrating this monumental next step with them,” said Kyle Detwiler, CEO of Clever Leaves.

About Clever Leaves International Inc.

Clever Leaves is a multi-national cannabis company with a mission to operate in compliance with federal and state laws and with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and pharmaceutical-grade processing as the cornerstones of its global cannabis business. With operations and investments in the United States, Canada, Colombia, Germany and Portugal, Clever Leaves has created an effective distribution network and global footprint, with a foundation built upon capital efficiency and rapid growth. Clever Leaves aims to be one of the industry’s leading global cannabis companies recognized for its principles, people, and performance while fostering a healthier global community. For more information, please visit https://cleverleaves.com/en/home/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination; the ability to continue to meet Nasdaq’s listing standards following the consummation of the Business Combination; expectations with respect to future operating and financial performance and growth, including if or when Clever Leaves will become profitable; Clever Leaves’ ability to execute its business plans and strategy and to receive regulatory approvals; potential litigation involving the parties; global economic conditions; geopolitical events, natural disasters, acts of God and pandemics, including, but not limited to, the economic and operational disruptions and other effects of COVID-19; regulatory requirements and changes thereto; access to additional financing; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in filings with the SEC. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning certain of these and other risk factors is contained in the Company’s and SAMA’s most recent filings with the SEC and is contained in the final prospectus and definitive proxy statement, filed with the SEC by the Company and SAMA, respectively, on November 27, 2020. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company, SAMA or Clever Leaves International Inc. (“Clever Leaves International”), the transactions described herein or other matters and attributable to the Company, SAMA, Clever Leaves International or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Each of the Company, SAMA and Clever Leaves International expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in their expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

