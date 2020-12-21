MSP Leonardtown Barrack Partners With Southern Maryland Charities To Assists Families In Need

December 21, 2020

(LEONARDTOWN, MD) – The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack partnered again with several southern Maryland charities to assist children and families in need this holiday season.

The Leonardtown Barrack set an original goal of providing gifts for six children through the Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy. However, the community was so generous with donated toys and food gift cards that the barrack also partnered with the St. Mary’s County Child Advocacy Center and Hope of Southern Maryland.

Overall, the St. Mary’s County Child Advocacy Center was able to get toys to 50 children and assist their parents with getting food and supplies for Christmas. Through Hope of Southern Maryland, the barrack was able to help nine churches provide more than 300 children with Christmas gifts. Most children received up to three gifts each.

Additionally, the barrack received 10 book bags filled with items for children and hygiene kits. The barrack provided the book bags to the Hollywood United Methodist Church Outreach Program for Pajama Connection.

The Pajama Connection was founded in 2008 and provides homeless and foster children with personalized totes. These kits will be used at a future date when there is a child in need.

