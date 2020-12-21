PennDOT Opens New Ardmore Avenue Bridges in Haverford Township, Delaware County

​King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today reopened Ardmore Avenue between Haverford Road and Golf House Road in Haverford Township, Delaware County, following successful replacement of two bridges that carry Ardmore Avenue over Cobbs Creek and SEPTA’s Norristown High-Speed Line.

The closure of Ardmore Avenue in July 2019 was driven by the need to remove both bridges that had been rated in poor condition because of their age, state of deterioration and the lack of adequate shoulders and approaches to the structures. They were replaced with new structures to enhance the safety and operations of the two bridges.

The bridge over Cobbs Creek was built in 1935, and the structure over SEPTA tracks dated back to 1927.

The new bridge over SEPTA spans 55 feet in length, and is a reinforced concrete box beam structure that is supported by new reinforced concrete abutments. Adjacent to the bridge are five new retaining walls and two new ADA ramps that provide ADA-compliant access to the SEPTA Norristown High Speed Line station. These structures have architectural surface treatment to replicate stone which was chosen in coordination with local stakeholders.

The bridge over Cobbs Creek is a reinforced concrete arch culvert that spans 32 feet and has two new adjacent retaining walls. These structures have natural stone facing that was chosen to reflect the character of the adjacent Merion Golf Club which is a National Historic Landmark.

Sight distance was also improved under this project for motorists traveling on the bridge over SEPTA, allowing better visibility of oncoming traffic. In addition to the bridge replacements, the project completed reconstruction of the roadway between Golf House Road and Haverford Road to accommodate two 4-foot wide shoulders and two 12-foot wide travel lanes.

The sidewalks on the new bridge over SEPTA tracks remain closed to pedestrians and the temporary bridge remains in place for access to the SEPTA station. Ardmore Avenue motorists may experience temporary travel restrictions in the coming months for the installation of the permanent bridge fencing and ADA ramp railings.

Work on this project is in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County, is the general contractor on the $9,867,559 bridge replacement project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin at www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

