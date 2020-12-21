Expert Institute Opens New Milwaukee Office in Partnership with WI Gov., WEDC
The legal tech company has opened its first Midwest location with support from Wisconsin's state government and economic development group.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, USA, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced this week that Expert Institute, the market leader for connecting attorneys with expert insights across all legal practice areas, has chosen to open its first Midwest location in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.
“We welcome Expert Institute’s decision to locate here and to join the growing number of businesses that are choosing to locate in Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin because of our well-trained, well-educated workforce and support for entrepreneurs,” said Gov. Evers.
This year, the company introduced its first software solution, Expert iQ, an expert witness management platform. To support this tech service expansion, Expert Institute began its search for a third location to join its New York headquarters and Los Angeles office. The company’s move to Milwaukee was facilitated by a partnership with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).
“Wisconsin is nationally recognized as the premier innovation and tech hub in the Midwest,” said Missy Hughes, Secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). “Expert Institute is a great fit for the creative ecosystem so many businesses are building in our state.”
The new office, located at 320 E. Buffalo St. in Milwaukee’s Third Ward, will serve as a hub for Expert Institute’s research and software development teams with leadership from CFO David Bartlett. “In an unusual year, we’ve been lucky to see impressive growth and business expansion. This includes our move to Milwaukee’s Third Ward,” said Bartlett. “We’re thrilled to put down roots in this exciting business district, along with access to invest in Milwaukee’s outstanding talent pool.”
“We’re excited to continue building our team here and play a role in Milwaukee’s growing tech presence. We’ve just celebrated our 32nd hire in this new office, and couldn’t be more pleased with the caliber of talent in Milwaukee,” said Michael Talve, CEO and Managing Director.
The Milwaukee location also provides greater accessibility to the company’s Midwestern region of top attorney clients. “Expert Institute is a trusted partner and we welcome this Milwaukee location,” said Steven Gruber, attorney at Milwaukee-based personal injury firm, Gruber Law Offices. “The company’s tech-oriented and innovative approach to expert witness services has been a valued resource for our team and we know this expansion will be a fantastic asset for firms throughout the Midwest.”
Expert Institute plans to further expand within the City and hire 75 Milwaukee-based employees by the end of 2022. Economic modeling also predicts an additional 56 jobs could be indirectly generated by the move. This is coupled with $500,000 in state income tax credits for the company, authorized by the WEDC, based upon this forecasted job growth.
“We’re grateful for the support and warm welcome from the WEDC and Governor Evers. This is an exciting step for Expert Institute and an important foothold in our continued work with many of the Midwest’s premier law firms,” said Bill Sherman, President. “We look forward to working even closer with Gruber Law Offices and expanding our presence here in Wisconsin and throughout the entire region in the months and years to come.”
