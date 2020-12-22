Salus Hospice Recruits Seasoned Professional as Director of Strategic Development

Amy Cavlovic - Director of Strategic Development Salus Hospice We're Here to Help

Salus Hospice recruits Amy Cavlovic to grow and nurture the strong post-acute care continuum in the role of DIrector of Strategic Development

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salus Hospice and Home Health, an in-home services provider offering patients a continuum of care that meets individual and changing needs including hospice, palliative care, skilled nursing, and caregiving services, announces the hiring of Amy Cavlovic as Director of Strategic Development.

Cavlovic’s past professional experience includes acting as a patient liaison, community liaison, non-profit director, and manager for successful Southern California hospice care programs. She firmly believes that patients come first and is committed to developing relationships and programs that support that belief and improve hospice care.

“My goal is to continue to grow and nurture the strong post-acute care continuum that Salus has created,” states Cavlovic. “I have confidence in the open-minded, patient-focused leadership team here and plan to work with them and bring our shared visions of the future of hospice care to life, a hospice care experience that will evolve and adjust with the times so that it always best meets our community’s needs.”

"We are thrilled Amy has joined our team” states Debbie Robson, Vice President of Home Health and Hospice, “She shares our philosophy of patient-centered care and has the necessary skills to lead us forward regarding contractual relationships with healthcare plans. The goal is to ensure that patients are empowered to make their own decisions about their hospice care provider, without burdening themselves with considerations about whether or not their services are covered. I have complete confidence in Amy as a strong resource in helping us to meet that goal.”

In this role, Cavlovic will collaborate with the Salus executive leadership team to improve communication and foster relationships throughout the community. She will also participate in hiring, training and mentorship for the hospice marketing team. Further, Cavolvic will assist in creating materials and messaging that supports the brand’s commitment to providing an ever-evolving hospice care experience that prioritizes comfort and quality of life.

About Salus Hospice

Salus Home Health and Hospice is on the forefront of providing home-based care. They offer a continuum of care with services including hospice and palliative care, skilled nursing, and senior caregiver services. Salus is “here to help” and provides personalized support. Operating in California and Utah, Salus is accredited and consistently earns 5-star ratings from families, patients and professionals in the senior care and healthcare industry. For more information, visit salushomecare.com.