DCED Highlights New “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?” Video Library to Support the Future of Manufacturing in Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin highlighted the new resources available to support the future of manufacturing here in Pennsylvania through the “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?” (WSCM) program, hosted by the Manufacturers Resource Center.

“The ‘What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?’ program has for years connected Pennsylvania’s students and manufacturers in support of the industry, and their new video library is yet another innovative way to support those efforts and maintain connections in our new virtual world,” said Sec. Davin.

The “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?” comprehensive manufacturing video library, presented by WSCM PA and sponsored by DCED, is a library of the who’s who in Pennsylvania manufacturing. The library can be accessed through the WhatsSoCool.org website and contains more than 800 manufacturing videos.

“We are thrilled to kick off our eighth year of the WSCMLV program with this new digital asset for the state of Pennsylvania,” said Richard Hobbs, Pres/CEO Manufacturers Resource Center. “The library will serve as a resource for years to come and shows viewers just how important manufacturing is to our state and the country.”

The student video contest provides middle school students a unique opportunity to connect directly with local manufacturers as they use their curiosity and creativity to research, develop, edit, and produce a “cool” video to document their experiences. The contest, spearheaded by Manufacturers Resource Center, was created to generate excitement that draws students to consider manufacturing career paths. Student-teams will partner with manufacturers for the virtual streamlined 2021 program throughout Pennsylvania this year and culminate in April with online public voting and virtual Awards Events.

“This career awareness program continues to excite students and manufacturers as it expands in Pennsylvania and spreads across the country,” said Karen Buck, Manager of Workforce Initiatives at MRC. “The program is a win-win for students and manufacturers. The students get to experience what modern, cool manufacturing looks like and the manufacturers get to demonstrate well-paying careers in manufacturing while exciting the next generation about STEM education.”

