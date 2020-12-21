Global 5G Base Station Unit Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2026
Executive Summary
Global 5G Base Station Unit Market is valued approximately at USD 10.24 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 50.11% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A 5G base station is a device that connects other wireless devices to central hub that is a wireless receiver. Also, the 5G base station offers improvements in quality in terms of network coverage to offer better user experience. Various sectors such as retail, entertainment, transportation is likely to benefit from innovation in mobile network and communication offering immense opportunities for the growth of the market. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the rise in the number of IoT devices, the surge in demand for content streaming services, and growing adoption of edge computing. For Instance: as per the Safe at Last Inc., a non-profit organization, it is estimated that the total installed base of Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices is anticipated to reach around 75 billion worldwide by 2025, a fivefold increase since 2015 (15.41 billion). Hence, increasing need for High-Speed Internet for Integrating Advanced Technologies is expected to propel the demand for 5G base station unit. However, huge costs incurred in the implementations of base stations and O&M complexities is expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global 5G Base Station Unit market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is expected to hold a notable share in the world in terms of revenue owing to the high adoption rate of new advanced technologies including Internet of Things (IoT), wearable technology. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as rise in the government support and 5G trials are expected to drive the growth of the region during the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
Ericson
Nokia Corporation
ZTE Corporation
Samsung Group
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Industrial IoT
Medical Devices
Smart Home/Building
Smart Cities
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global 5G Base Station Unit Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
