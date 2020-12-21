BenchPrep Adds Three Times as Many Customers in 2020, Expands Product Offerings to Support Rapid Digital Transformations of Professional Learning

Company’s award-winning, cloud-based learning platform adds 1 million new users in 2020, grows customer portfolio by 3x

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep, an award-winning professional learning program, today announced milestones from a year of significant growth, including achieving 3x growth in new customers year-over-year, and 55 percent growth in organizations leveraging the platform. The number of learners on the platform reached nearly 7 million in 2020, with significant growth within the existing customer base in addition to new customers.



BenchPrep welcomed several prominent new customers into its portfolio in 2020, including Huron , CDW , and AccessLex Institute , among others. In addition to these additions, BenchPrep has also expanded relationships and product offerings with existing customers, such as C2 Education, CFA Institute and Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC).

To support its growth and scale, BenchPrep doubled its workforce in the last two years, including bringing on executive key hires and expanding to a new 28,000 square foot office space at 111 S. Wacker Drive in downtown Chicago. To better support and service its customers’ needs, BenchPrep made key product developments and expanded offerings: a Quick Start Program to support organizations needing to rapidly maneuver COVID-19 restrictions and get online quickly, adding BenchPrep Engage to its product portfolio which delivers repeatable, bite-sized content to avoid knowledge loss over time by learners, and a newly released integration with Zoom to support Virtual Instructor Led Training (VILT). These new product offerings ensure revenue continuity for training organizations and sets them up for long term revenue growth.

“It’s no surprise that this has been a challenging year for the world at large, and the learning and education space has been no different,” said Ashish Rangnekar, co-founder and CEO at BenchPrep. “Every organization has been pressured to bring their learning programs online quickly, and as a company, I’m so proud of how we’ve pivoted to support our customers through their digital transformations. We’re looking forward to a successful 2021 as we continue to help organizations digitally transform their learning programs in this new world order.”

BenchPrep also won numerous industry and company awards in 2020, and was included in multiple analyst reports, recognizing both its product as well as company culture, including:

BenchPrep’s award-winning advanced online learning platform is a one-stop shop for corporations, credentialing bodies, training companies, and associations who are looking to uplevel their learning programs by increasing learner engagement, improving outcomes, and driving additional revenue. BenchPrep’s technology stack includes a best-in-class learning experience, sophisticated go-to-market capabilities including eCommerce and B2B tools, robust data analytics, and content management all in one comprehensive solution.

