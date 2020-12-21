YANNA DARILIS LAUNCHES FILM AND TELEVISION COMPANY, DORIAN PRODUCTIONS

Yanna Darilis- Executive Producer Inspector Kaldis Book Series

Darilis launches Dorian Productions to create compelling and entertaining content for film and television, and to promote the Hellenic culture worldwide.

I am thrilled to be venturing into the Film and TV series genres, and excited on developing these two book properties. I am also very dedicated to producing projects promoting Hellenism.” — Yanna Darilis

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Broadcast veteran, Yanna Darilis, launches her New York based film and television company, Dorian Productions. Dorian Productions was conceived for the purpose of creating compelling and entertaining content for film and television. Yanna Darilis has currently optioned two book properties, and is creatively developing a docu-drama television series based on a legendary ancient Greek figure. She has teamed up with VIEWPARK’s film producer, Krysanne Katsoolis and theatre and film producer, Jack Dalgeish, to option, produce and distribute the “Inspector Kaldis” book series. Upon reading acclaimed author, Jeffrey Siger’s, crime mystery book series, "Inspector Kaldis", Yanna knew she wanted to bring the Greek character to life, and showcase the beauty of Greece, where the fiction crime thriller takes place, by developing a television series. Yanna is also developing a film adaptation of the book, "Don't Bother Ms.Callas", written by acclaimed Greek director, Michalis Reppas, and acclaimed Greek actor, Alexandros Antonopoulos; based on the life story of legendary Opera singer, Maria Callas. The story is told through the eyes of Alexandros Antonopoulos and his encounters with Callas as a child. Yanna’s vision for Dorian Productions is also focused on the promotion of Hellenism through film and television, with powerful storytelling, for audiences worldwide.

For more information:

www.dorian-productions.com

www.yannadarilis.com