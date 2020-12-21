YANNA DARILIS LAUNCHES FILM AND TELEVISION COMPANY, DORIAN PRODUCTIONS

Yanna Darilis, President & CEO, Dorian Productions

Yanna Darilis- Executive Producer

Jeff Siger's Inspector Kaldis Series

Inspector Kaldis Book Series

Darilis launches Dorian Productions to create compelling and entertaining content for film and television, and to promote the Hellenic culture worldwide.

I am thrilled to be venturing into the Film and TV series genres, and excited on developing these two book properties. I am also very dedicated to producing projects promoting Hellenism.”
— Yanna Darilis

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Broadcast veteran, Yanna Darilis, launches her New York based film and television company, Dorian Productions. Dorian Productions was conceived for the purpose of creating compelling and entertaining content for film and television. Yanna Darilis has currently optioned two book properties, and is creatively developing a docu-drama television series based on a legendary ancient Greek figure. She has teamed up with VIEWPARK’s film producer, Krysanne Katsoolis and theatre and film producer, Jack Dalgeish, to option, produce and distribute the “Inspector Kaldis” book series. Upon reading acclaimed author, Jeffrey Siger’s, crime mystery book series, "Inspector Kaldis", Yanna knew she wanted to bring the Greek character to life, and showcase the beauty of Greece, where the fiction crime thriller takes place, by developing a television series. Yanna is also developing a film adaptation of the book, "Don't Bother Ms.Callas", written by acclaimed Greek director, Michalis Reppas, and acclaimed Greek actor, Alexandros Antonopoulos; based on the life story of legendary Opera singer, Maria Callas. The story is told through the eyes of Alexandros Antonopoulos and his encounters with Callas as a child. Yanna’s vision for Dorian Productions is also focused on the promotion of Hellenism through film and television, with powerful storytelling, for audiences worldwide.

For more information:
www.dorian-productions.com
www.yannadarilis.com

Press Inquiries
Dorian Productions
+1 718-726-0900
contactus@dorian-productions.com

You just read:

YANNA DARILIS LAUNCHES FILM AND TELEVISION COMPANY, DORIAN PRODUCTIONS

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Telecommunications, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Press Inquiries
Dorian Productions
+1 718-726-0900 "
Company/Organization
Success Plan Media
245 East 63rd Street
New York, New York, 10065
United States
+1 646-870-8482
Visit Newsroom
About

Success Plan Media is a Public Relations, Communications & Marketing boutique agency based in New York, offering a wide variety of media relations, advertising & marketing strategies to help promote your company and build your brand.

http://www.successplanmedia.com

More From This Author
YANNA DARILIS LAUNCHES FILM AND TELEVISION COMPANY, DORIAN PRODUCTIONS
LEE ANDERSON COUTURE INTERVIEWED ON HOW FASHION IS SURVIVING DURING COVID-19
Love for Learning and the Mindset of Community Involvement
View All Stories From This Author