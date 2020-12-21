I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 12/14/2020

Page Content

CHARLESTON, WV – Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of December 14, 2020.

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

Week of 12/14/2020

• Sections A and C Westbound crossovers were in effect.

• The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued.

• The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island continued.

• The on-ramp to I-70 westbound (Main Street to I-70 westbound on-ramp) reopened on Thursday, December 17.

• There were single lane restrictions on Ohio Route 7 from just south of Aetna Street in Martins Ferry up until the Bridgeport Exit.

Look Ahead to Week of 12/21/2020

• Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

• The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.

• The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island will continue.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304) 810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com​

​