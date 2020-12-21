I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 12/14/2020
Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:
Week of 12/14/2020
• Sections A and C Westbound crossovers were in effect.
• The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued.
• The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island continued.
• The on-ramp to I-70 westbound (Main Street to I-70 westbound on-ramp) reopened on Thursday, December 17.
• There were single lane restrictions on Ohio Route 7 from just south of Aetna Street in Martins Ferry up until the Bridgeport Exit.
Look Ahead to Week of 12/21/2020
• Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.
• The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.
• The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island will continue.