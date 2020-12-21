Hotels.com® Named Official Travel Partner of the NBA

Hotels.com®, an Expedia Group company, and the National Basketball Association (NBA) (http://www.NBA.com), today announced a multiyear global partnership that makes Hotels.com the Official Travel Partner of the NBA.

Tipping off ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season, the agreement will allow Hotels.com to engage with NBA fans and travelers alike through integrated marketing efforts, showing why using Hotels.com is the most rewarding way to book accommodations. As part of the deal, Hotels.com will have an in-game presence with brand integration on the top of the backboard for nationally-televised games throughout the season across ABC, ESPN and TNT, a first-of-its-kind position for an NBA global partner, placing Hotels.com in the most exciting plays of the year.

“We are proud to begin our official partnership with one of the world’s most influential and culturally relevant sports leagues,” said Mike Wolfe, head of global brand creative, sponsorships and partnerships for Hotels.com. “We’re looking forward to bringing our combined innovation and creativity together to further connect with NBA fans around the world.”

“We are excited to welcome Hotels.com, and Expedia Group, to our family of global partners,” said Dan Rossomondo, NBA Senior Vice President, Media and Business Development. “This partnership marks the league’s first with an online travel site, and we look forward to leveraging Hotels.com’s expertise in travel and hospitality to engage with the NBA’s global fan base in new and unique ways.”

Hotels.com will be revealing its integrated marketing plan throughout the season to engage both basketball fans and travelers. Expect to see more from Hotels.com in 2021 as it celebrates the first year of its official NBA partnership from tip-off through the NBA Finals. Additionally, Expedia Group brands, including Expedia, Vrbo, Travelocity and others, will have the opportunity to participate in the partnership.

The 2020-21 NBA season tips off on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. E.T. on TNT. For game and national television schedules across ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV for the first half of the season, visit http://www.NBA.com, where fans can find star matchups, thrilling game action and exciting storylines across the league #OnlyHere in the NBA.

For more information on the Hotels.com and NBA partnership, follow along on Hotels.com’s Instagram (https://bit.ly/3hbqWdh) and Twitter (https://bit.ly/3nDtiUV).

About Hotels.com® (or Hotels.com™): Hotels.com is the most rewarding way to book a place to stay. We really love travel and we know you do too. That’s why we make it really easy to book with us. With hundreds of thousands of places to stay around the world and 90 local websites in 41 languages, Hotels.com has it all. So, whether you’re looking for value in Vegas, treehouses in Thailand or villas with views, it’s all just a click away. And with our “Reward-winning” loyalty program you earn free* nights while you sleep…what could be better? Booking just got smarter too. With over 25 million real guest reviews and an app so easy to use that it’s been downloaded 70 million times, you can be sure to find the perfect place for you.

About The NBA: The NBA (http://www.NBA.com) is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 215 countries and territories in more than 40 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2019-20 season featured 108 international players from 38 countries and territories. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.9 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.