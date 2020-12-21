Gifts to get the job seeker in your life
5 Gifts that will improve the job seeking process.
Covering technology changes, mind, body, learning, and personal relationships the gift giving guide for job seekers outlines challenges faced by millions.”DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The season of giving is upon us. Thinking about the employment status of your gift recipient is something uncommon, but this year it should be taken into consideration. With the Bureau of Labor and statistics stating that 10.7 million people in America are unemployed in the December jobs report and congress staring down a stimulus deadline; odds are that you have a person on your 'nice list' that is seeking work.
The popular, international job board, Good Jobs Near Me has put together a short list of gifts that take into account the change in employment status for so many. Covering technology changes, mind, body, learning, and personal relationships the gift giving guide for job seekers outlines challenges faced by millions.
About Good Jobs Near Me
Good Jobs Near Me is a job board focused on helping job searchers find and apply to local and remote positions available within the United States and United Kingdom. Good Jobs Near Me offers the Essential Workers Scholarship. A scholarship focused on supporting students interested in essential work.
