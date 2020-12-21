Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,976 in the last 365 days.

Gifts to get the job seeker in your life

5 Gifts for Job Seekers Banner Image

5 Gifts for Job Seekers

5 Gifts that will improve the job seeking process.

Covering technology changes, mind, body, learning, and personal relationships the gift giving guide for job seekers outlines challenges faced by millions.”
— Good Jobs Near Me Press Team
DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The season of giving is upon us. Thinking about the employment status of your gift recipient is something uncommon, but this year it should be taken into consideration. With the Bureau of Labor and statistics stating that 10.7 million people in America are unemployed in the December jobs report and congress staring down a stimulus deadline; odds are that you have a person on your 'nice list' that is seeking work.
The popular, international job board, Good Jobs Near Me has put together a short list of gifts that take into account the change in employment status for so many. Covering technology changes, mind, body, learning, and personal relationships the gift giving guide for job seekers outlines challenges faced by millions.

About Good Jobs Near Me
Good Jobs Near Me is a job board focused on helping job searchers find and apply to local and remote positions available within the United States and United Kingdom. Good Jobs Near Me offers the Essential Workers Scholarship. A scholarship focused on supporting students interested in essential work.

Good Jobs Near Me Team
Jobs Near Me, LLC
admin@goodjobsnearme.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Gifts to get the job seeker in your life

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.