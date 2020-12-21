Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MDOT encouraging public participation on US-12 (Michigan Avenue) PEL study in Detroit

Contact: Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107 Agency: Transportation

December 21, 2020 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is currently conducting a Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) study on a 2-mile section of US-12 (Michigan Avenue) in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood. The PEL process approach to transportation decision-making considers environmental, historical, cultural, and feasibility issues early in the planning process. The current PEL is focusing on Michigan Avenue between I-96 and Campus Martius Park.

Information and public engagement opportunities are available at www.michiganpel.com. Visitors to the site will be able to view a presentation and video of a previous public meeting and use a comment form to provide feedback on the project's purpose and need, as well as illustrative alternatives.

Unique aspects of the project site allow the public to create a vision for the future of Michigan Avenue through an interactive street design tool that will be submitted to the project team. Another feature is the virtual office hours where team members are available at certain times to answer questions regarding the study.

"We are looking for as much feedback as possible by the end of the year," said Jon Loree, MDOT project manager. "Public engagement is vital to the process and will assist the team in developing two practical alternatives with more in-depth detail and analysis."

MDOT is conducting this study in coordination with the City of Detroit and will continue working toward selecting a single preferred alternative that will be revealed in the future.

