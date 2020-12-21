Moore Kuehn Encourages BEAT, AJRD, ANCN, and RNET Investors to Contact Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT)



BioTelemetry has agreed to be acquired by Royal Philips. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of BioTelemetry will receive $4.80 per share.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD)



Aerojet Rocketdyne has agreed to be acquired by Lockheed Martin. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Aerojet Rocketdyne will receive $51.00 per share plus a special pre-close dividend of $5.00 per share.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN)



Anchiano Therapeutics has agreed to merge with Chemomab Ltd. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Anchiano Therapeutics will own only 10% of the combined company.

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET)



RigNet has agreed to be acquired by Viasat. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of RigNet will receive 0.1845 shares of Viasat per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

