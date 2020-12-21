LocatorX Launches “Lends-A-Hand” Program and Women in Technology Group to Reflect Company Values and Mission

/EIN News/ -- -- Initiatives support company initiatives to fight illiteracy, food scarcity and support STEM education--

ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LocatorX , an innovative tracking technology provider, today announced the launch of its “LocatorX Lends-A-Hand” program and Women in Technology group, in support of company initiatives to fight illiteracy, food scarcity and support STEM education. Under the LocatorX Lends-A-Hand program, LocatorX initiates team-based volunteer activities as well as supports its employees in their individual volunteerism.

“LocatorX Lends-A-Hand is a reflection of our identity, our principles, and our beliefs—and the activities in which we engage provide distinct internal and external advantages to our amazing, growing organization,” said Steve Maul, LocatorX’s Chief Revenue Officer, and executive sponsor of the program. "Giving back is part of who we are at LocatorX, and we are committed to supporting our core values both locally in our home community of Atlanta, and also in every community in which our employees live.”

Women in Technology is a group within LocatorX with a mission to connect the creative talents and skills of the hardworking women at LocatorX to attract and retain women for careers in technology. The group organizes and participates in community outreach activities aimed at exciting and educating girls about the technology field, and help to equip girls with the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills necessary to pursue technology careers.



“LocatorX is deeply passionate about STEM education, which we believe provides the foundation for long and impactful careers for women,” said Cindy Sloan, LocatorX’s Operations Manager. “The LocatorX Women in Technology group will be active in promoting networking and mentorship opportunities within our membership for girls in our shared communities.”

In October, LocatorX was named the Gold Winner of “Company Response of the Year: Creative Ways Companies are Giving Back During COVID-19” from the 2020 Customer Sales & Service Awards. LocatorX was recognized for developing and launching a National Medical Device Registry in May 2020, enabling any participating hospital to log their life-saving equipment at no cost during the COVID-19 crisis. The registry also helps hospitals quickly and easily identify the status of ventilators available for loan.

LocatorX provides accurate, flexible and inexpensive tracking technology to retailers, manufacturers and distributors across a variety of industries. Founded with technology discovered at the University of Oxford, LocatorX has patented new techniques such as a cutting-edge, solid-state, location tracking, digital engagement and counterfeit detection capabilities.

