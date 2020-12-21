Online Grocer Farmstead Expands to Southern U.S. with Delivery Service Starting in Nashville, TN

Waitlist opens today: High-quality Groceries, Delivered for Free, at Better Prices Than Local Supermarkets

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGAME, Calif. , Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmstead , the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets, announced today its fourth major city: Nashville, TN. Farmstead will bring its online grocery service to the area in late Q1 2021. The waitlist for service opens today and is limited to the first 1,000 people - customers can sign up here .



Farmstead got its start in the hyper-competitive San Francisco Bay Area, and is now live in North Carolina as well. It has separated itself from the pack of other delivery services by leveraging proprietary AI technology and a dark store model - delivery-centric warehouses that serve a 50-mile radius. Because of this unique approach, Farmstead offers prices comparable to or lower than most supermarkets, but with free delivery to doorstep. The company is growing quickly, with plans to expand nationwide to a primarily mid-market audience.

Farmstead will open multiple dark stores, which greatly ease entry into new geographies, reduce food waste by 3-4x and help eliminate food deserts by making fast, inexpensive delivery available to a wider area. Most of all, they meet customers’ desire for perfect orders with no stockouts, delivered free, with no markups. With Farmstead, customers can get all of their groceries – high-quality local brands such as Goo-Goo Cluster, Olive & Sinclair and Bongo Java, national brands such as Kraft, Nabisco and fresh meats, dairy and produce – from one place.

“Nashville is a great fit for Farmstead delivery; it’s a thriving, densely populated city that fits our mid-market profile customers who want their favorite brands and fresh groceries, all delivered to their doorstep with no markups,” said Pradeep Elankumaran, co-founder and CEO of Farmstead. “Farmstead cracked the code on how to make grocery delivery fast and inexpensive without sacrificing quality or wasting food, and we’re excited to roll out our service to Nashville residents in early 2021.”

Farmstead’s customer base has grown by double-digits, month over month, throughout 2020, and it is planning to expand to at least 14 more markets in 2021.

To sign up for Farmstead’s Nashville waitlist, visit http://farmstead.vip/nashville

About Farmstead

Farmstead is the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets. Using AI technology, Farmstead has reinvented the grocery buying experience and rewired how food moves across the country, to significantly reduce food waste and fulfill its mission of making high quality, locally sourced food accessible to everyone. Visit https://www.farmsteadapp.com or follow @ farmsteadapp .

Media Contact:

Michelle Faulkner

+1 617-510-6998

michelle@big-swing.com