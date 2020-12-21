Core Spaces Names Wall Street Veteran as New President

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Spaces, one of the nation's leading developers, owners, and operators of high-quality, mixed-use properties in educational markets, today announced the hiring of Wall Street veteran Daniel Goldberg to lead the growing firm’s strategy and innovation.

“As an accomplished and proven leader with expert knowledge in banking and the real estate industry, Dan’s combined business acumen and broad relationships throughout the industry make him the perfect person to lead Core Spaces into the future,” said Marc Lifshin, Founder and CEO.

Goldberg joins the team from Blackstone, where he focused on acquisitions, leading the acquisition of a $1.2 billion student housing portfolio, with 10,500 beds across 20 properties, in conjunction with the $4.6 billion take-private of Education Realty Trust. Apart from real estate acquisitions at Blackstone, he was also involved in overseeing its U.S. core-plus real estate platform, which controls over $45 billion of high-quality real estate.

Before Blackstone, Goldberg was at Goldman Sachs for over 10 years, mainly in real estate private equity, where he led over $1 billion of student housing investments. "I’ve always been drawn to Core’s deep history and culture of innovation, which has allowed the firm to revolutionize the housing industry. I'm excited to join the firm at a time when it is experiencing remarkable growth, and to draw on my perspective and experience on Wall Street to help the firm stay well-positioned as a creative leader."

Goldberg received his B.S. in neuroscience from Brown University. He serves on the board of Getting Out and Staying Out, a Harlem-based charity that seeks to reduce recidivism rates through job readiness and financial literacy courses.

About Core Spaces

Core Spaces is a vertically integrated company focused on acquiring, developing, and managing the best real estate in educational markets. From world-class amenities and progressive design to client service with a community focus, Core creates spaces where people want to be. Its projects are thoughtfully designed, customized, developed, and managed to create extraordinary lifestyle experiences that are as unique as their respective cities. Since its founding in 2010, Core has consistently delivered award-winning developments in top-tier university markets across the country. It currently owns and/or manages 32 properties nationwide – totaling more than 15,000 beds – and has a pipeline of over 28,000 beds in various stages of development. For more information, visit www.corespaces.com.

Lily Mai Core Spaces 305.804.7943 lilym@corespaces.com