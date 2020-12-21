Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,914 in the last 365 days.

Optinose Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

/EIN News/ -- YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that the company has granted non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 35,000 shares of its common stock to two new employees as an inducement material to them accepting employment with OptiNose. The stock option awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of the company’s Board of Directors and are being granted outside of the OptiNose, Inc. 2010 Stock Incentive Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options were granted to the new employees on their respective hire dates (December 7, 2020 and December 14, 2020) with an exercise price equal to the closing price of the company’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant date ($4.56 and $4.34 per share, respectively). The stock options have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with one-fourth of the shares underlying the stock option vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting in thirty-six equal monthly installments thereafter. Vesting of the stock options is subject to continued service with the company through the applicable vesting date.

About Optinose
Optinose is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Optinose Investor Contact
Jonathan Neely
jonathan.neely@optinose.com
267.521.0531


Primary Logo

You just read:

Optinose Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.