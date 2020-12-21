CryptoCurrencyWire Collaborates with Blockchain Africa Conference 2021 as Official NewsWire, Africa’s Leading Blockchain Event

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – CryptoCurrencyWire, one of 50+ brands part of the InvestorBrandNetwork, is proud to announce its collaboration with Bitcoin Events as the official newswire of Africa’s premier blockchain and cryptocurrency event, Blockchain Africa Conference 2021. The seventh conference in the acclaimed series, Blockchain Africa Conference 2021 is scheduled for March 18-19, 2021, in Johannesburg, South Africa.



The 2021 event comes as collective sentiment about blockchain technology continues to rise, along with meaningful implementations of the technology in both the public and private sectors. Blockchain Africa Conference 2021 will take a deep dive into the factors pushing blockchain from hype to mainstream adoption.

“We are pleased to work with Bitcoin Events and heighten the visibility of their blockchain conference in Africa as we enter into next year,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for CryptoCurrencyWire. “We’ve seen a significant uptick in interest surrounding both blockchain and cryptocurrency in recent months, so this event exploring the technology’s move from hype to mainstream adoption couldn’t come at a better time. Our team looks forward to putting our syndication partnerships to work for this class-leading conference.”

Bitcoin Events, organizers of Blockchain Africa Conference 2021, has been Africa’s leading blockchain and cryptocurrency event coordinator since 2015. Through six previous blockchain-focused gatherings, Bitcoin Events has attracted a combined audience of roughly 2,000 delegates and 170 speakers representing 40 countries around the globe.

To find out more and register, visit the event’s official website at www.BlockchainAfrica.co

“CryptoCurrencyWire and their affiliates through the InvestorBrandNetwork provide a unique opportunity through which to communicate with the blockchain and financial community,” said Sonya Kuhnel, Founder of Bitcoin Events. “With their expansive syndication network of more than 5,000 media outlets and sustained coverage through a strong social media presence, we’re confident that CryptoCurrencyWire will play a key role in helping us reach a wider audience and provide invaluable exposure to our sponsors, presenters and exhibitors.”

Blockchain technology is rapidly maturing as companies look to leverage its power to develop and implement robust, enterprise-ready solutions. Blockchain Africa Conference 2021 will explore this ongoing evolution, providing an opportunity for thought-leaders and pioneers in the industry to learn, network and collaborate.

The annual Blockchain Africa Conferences have successfully attracted international experts from all corners of the blockchain arena. Blockchain has massive potential to address many of the existing challenges with transactions and doing business in Africa, particularly as the technology continues to mature.

About Blockchain Africa Conference 2021

Since 2015, Bitcoin Events’ annual Blockchain Africa Conferences have been bringing together some of the top thought leaders from across the globe. Over 2,000 delegates and 170 speakers representing more than 40 countries have attended the previous six conferences, hailing from both the public and private sectors.

Blockchain Africa Conference 2021 will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa, on March 18-19, 2021. Over 500 attendees are expected, as well as a roster of 35 high-profile speakers. For more information, visit the event’s website at www.BlockchainAfrica.co.

About CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW)

CryptoCurrencyWire is a financial news and content distribution company that provides access to a network of wire services and content syndication.

CryptoCurrencyNewsWire is where news, content and information converge via crypto.

For more information, please visit https://www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com.

