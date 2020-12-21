Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,912 in the last 365 days.

McWilliams|Ballard Announces the Completion of Sales & Settlements at The Cooper in Sought-After Kalorama

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McWilliams|Ballard is pleased to announce the completion of sales and settlements at The Cooper, a boutique collection of 17 modern condominiums carefully designed within the walls of a once grand Georgian-style mansion off Connecticut Avenue in the sought-after Kalorama neighborhood of Northwest Washington.

Every carefully designed and curated space hosts elevated designer appointments including iron brushed white oak herringbone flooring, Miele and Bosch appliances highlighted by custom kitchen cabinetry, full marble baths with Thassos soapstone, European vanities and hand-crafted millwork all set in this historic grand home developed by The Potomac Construction Group.

“The Cooper was designed with the first-time homebuyer in mind. With an eye toward design and making the most of every space, the reception to these homes was overwhelmingly positive due in part to the execution and phenomenal merging of historic charm and modern elegance,” says Chris Masters, Executive Vice President at McWilliams|Ballard.

McWilliams|Ballard, based in Alexandria, Virginia, is the leading real estate sales and marketing firm specializing in the sales and marketing of new condominiums, apartment, townhomes and mixed-use communities. During its 24-year history, McWilliams|Ballard has worked in 13 states nationwide, creating partnerships with developers and builders to provide sales and marketing solutions from project inception to the final closed sale. In addition, the firm also provides consultation and market research used by some of the most renowned developers and investment groups in the country.

Media Contact:
Derek Friday
703.535.5550
dfriday@mcwb.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

McWilliams|Ballard Announces the Completion of Sales & Settlements at The Cooper in Sought-After Kalorama

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.